Mizzou football, women's basketball land impact transfers

Lose one, gain two. The transfer portal was busy when it came to Missouri athletics on Friday.

The football team picked up a verbal commitment from Rutgers offensive lineman Michael Maietti, a three-year starter who started 33 games for the Big Ten program over the last three seasons. The Tigers are replacing their own three-year starter, Trystan Colon-Castillo, who left MU for the NFL draft after his junior season. As a graduate transfer Maietti would be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers. Maietti, a three-time All-Academic Big Ten honoree, played at Don Bosco Prep in West Orange, N.J. He announced his pledge on Twitter.

Also on the football front, freshman running back Anthony Watkins entered the transfer portal, MU confirmed. Watkins, a former three-star prospect from Fort Worth, Texas, was one of the team's most promising recruits in the 2019 class. He played in one game last year as a backup, rushing for 19 yards on six carries. The Tigers return their top three running backs from last season, Larry Rountree, Tyler Badie and Dawson Downing, and signed another one in December, freshman Elijah Young.

Missouri's women's basketball also added an experienced player in former Auburn guard Lauren Hansen, who announced her commitment Friday. As a freshman this past season, Hansen started 20 times and averaged 7.9 points per game. She ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference with 1.6 3-pointers per game. From Long Island, N.Y., she was rated the nation's No. 71 player in the 2019 recruiting class by ESPN. She'll have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless the NCAA moves forward on a proposal to allow one-time transfer waivers to Division I athletes.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.