Mizzou football's 2023 SEC schedule finalized, includes home games vs. LSU, Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team will open Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt in 2023, followed by a visit from Louisiana State.

The SEC released the dates for all conference football games on Tuesday. The opponents had been announced previously.

Mizzou football 2023 schedule Sept. 2 vs. South Dakota Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State Sept. 23 TBA Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt Oct. 7 vs. LSU Oc. 14 at Kentucky Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina Oct. 28 BYE Nov. 4 at Georgia Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee Nov. 18 vs. Florida Nov. 24/25 at Arkansas

The Tigers open with four straight nonconference games, starting with three straight home games against South Dakota on Sept. 2, Middle Tennessee Sate on Sept. 9 and Kansas State on Sept. 16.

MU has been scheduled to play at Memphis on Sept. 23 but the status of that game was uncertain as of Tuesday. School officials had discussed moving that game to St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center, according to multiple sources, but nothing had been finalized as of Tuesday when the league made its schedule announcement.

SEC play kicks off on Sept. 30 with a trip to Nashville to play Vanderbilt. LSU visits Columbia the following week on Oct. 7. From there, Mizzou travels to Kentucky on Oct. 14, followed by a home game against South Carolina on Oct. 21. The South Carolina game will serve as homecoming at Mizzou.

The Tigers have a bye the following weekend (Oct. 28) then head to Georgia on Nov. 4. The Tigers then have back-to-back home games against Tennessee (Nov. 11) and Florida (Nov. 18). As always, the Tigers end the regular season against Arkansas, for now scheduled for Nov. 25 in Fayetteville but that game traditionally moves up a day to the Friday after Thanksgiving.