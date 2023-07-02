COLUMBIA, Mo. — Another day, another addition to the Missouri football team's 2024 recruiting class. On Sunday, defensive tackle Justin Bodford, a three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, became the fourth player to give Mizzou a verbal commitment in three days. The Tigers now have seven known commitments for the 2024 class - with several more priority targets planning to make their college choices in the coming days.

Bodford, a 6-foot-1, 295-pound tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas High, was in Columbia for last month's Gold Rush recruiting weekend on an official visit. He also holds Power Five scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. Mizzou extended its scholarship offer in early June.

On Friday, the Tigers secured commitments from Francis Howell’s Jude James and Jackson Hancock of Canton, Georgia. On Saturday, three-star prospect Cam Dooley announced his commitment to Mizzou. The Valley, Alabama defensive back chose the Tigers over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Bodford's addition helps replenish a defensive tackle group that features four seniors headed into their final season of eligibility this fall: Darius Robinson, Realus George Jr., Jayden Jernigan and Josh Landry. Kristian Williams, a returning starter, has two more years of eligibility. The Tigers signed two D-tackles last year who could earn backup reps this fall: St. Louis' Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall.

For the 20204 class, Mizzou's staff had previously landed commitments from quarterback Aidan Glover (Collierville, Tennessee), tight end Whit Hafter (Joplin) and offensive lineman Ryan Jostes (Washington, Missouri). With seven commitments in the fold, the Tigers' class ranks No. 74 nationally and No. 14 by Rivals.com, which heavily weighs the number of commitments per class to compute its rankings. Even with Bodford's pledge, Mizzou's seven commitments are among the fewest in the FBS. Only one Power Five conference team has fewer commitments: Utah with five. When broken down by average player ranking, MU's class ranking jumps up to No. 46 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC.

Two more four-star targets from St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale plan to announce their college choices in the coming weeks: wide receiver James Madison on Tuesday and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez on July 12. Madison is choosing between Mizzou and Florida State. Rodriguez's other finalists are Arkansas, UCF and UNLV.

Also, defensive back Cameron Keys (Lynn Haven, Florida) will make his announcement Tuesday, while defensive end Cole McConathy II (Spanish Fort, Alabama) will pick a school Thursday.

The two highest-rated targets in the state of Missouri also were on campus for the Gold Rush weekend but aren’t expected to rush into their decisions: five-star receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis U. High and five-star Lee’s Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri.