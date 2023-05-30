Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was the first football coach to address the media at the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings Tuesday in Destin, Florida, and as usual, he shared strong comments on the biggest issues facing college sports.

Drinkwitz was roundly criticized on Twitter for a comment that was parsed out of a much longer answer addressing the gambling issue in college sports. Just this month college athletes at Iowa and Iowa State have been ensnared in a gambling investigation. The head baseball coach at Alabama was fired for his involvement in gambling.

Drinkwitz related the gambling topic back to the name, image and likeness movement and the unprecedented money college athletes are making through paid endorsements and other NIL avenues. Here’s his complete response:

“Actually (Colorado coach) Deion Sanders had a really good quote the other day talking about young men are joining a business but we want to treat them like kids,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re giving guys, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22-year-olds, life-changing money. People are making more money in NIL than my brother-in-law who’s a pediatrician who saves lives. And we kind of do it cavalier and we think that there's not going to be any side effects or there's not going to be issues. There's information out there. There's bad actors out there always trying to make a dollar. They're involved in running around campuses trying to gather information.

“I think (gambling) is going to become one of the key issues that we face in our locker rooms. The NFL has faced it more high profile than I've seen it in the last 15 years in recent years. So I think it's more prevalent because there's more money involved. And everybody's looking for a quick way to make a dollar. I've been known to play blackjack myself. It’s a tough deal. Like I said these young men are getting a lot of money … and other than trying to hand out advice and provide some parameters, we talk about in recruiting (that) you recruit your own problems. With this NIL situation we've created our own problems in college sports.”

Drinkwitz opposes the idea of allowing college athletes to legally gamble on professional sports.

“You're just opening up too many issues,” he said. “I think the way we have it, which is you’re not allowed to gamble on NCAA-sanctioned sports, whether it's high school, college or professional, I think that's the way it needs to be. We've got to have to continue to monitor and educate our players on the importance of doing that.”

As for the NIL movement Drinkwitz acknowledged that Missouri’s reformed state law — still waiting for Gov. Mike Parson’s signature — has absorbed some criticism for its loosened regulations. Drinkwitz said the future state of NIL is unknown.

“I know that in my opinion, right now, what we have is a broken system that needs some sort of guidance,” he said. “We've been criticized for our state law, which I think is unfair. We don't criticize other people for being innovative in what they try to design for offense or defense or how they run their schemes to try to create an opportunity for success. So why would we be criticized for creating an opportunity for success for us through our state law. So I don't believe that's a fair criticism by anybody. And I think it's an unknown situation. Until there's some sort of crisis I would assume to create it, create some streamlined standards I don't know that there'll be a change.”

Drinkwitz continued to voice his support for a nine-game SEC football schedule. The league is expected to come out of these meetings with a plan for a football scheduling format for 2024 and beyond.

“I'm on the nine-game schedule,” he said. “I like the setup of three permanents. I think the more permanent (opponents) that you have the more that you can measure your program against consistent opponents. And I also think it preserves the basis of the SEC. I think the Southeastern Conference is the best conference in college football because of its fans, the passion of its fan base. And I think you run the risk of losing that. It's short-sightedness (if you say), ‘Well, the schedule is not fair for me. It's not fair for me if I had to play eight, blah, blah, blah.’ The reality of it is preserving the primary and secondary rivalries in this league I think are important to the league. I think it's important to the fan base. I think it's important now more than ever with the competition for dollars and passion in sports. You move too far away from it you're going to open the door for fans to travel to other venues for entertainment.”

“I do think Commissioner (Greg) Sankey makes a fair point that we would be the only Power Five (conference) to have an eight-game conference schedule. So I don't know if that's the best look for our league either.”

Drinkwitz saved his final zinger for last during his 13-minute time in front of the gathered media.

“I'm a history teacher by trade and every time I come to one of these meetings, I'm blown away that the 13 colonies actually formed a union and we can’t agree on an eight-or nine-game schedule,” he said. “How in the world they all got together and decided we're going to defeat the British?”