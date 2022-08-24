Mizzou football's Ja'Marion Wayne next to wear No. 25 to honor Aaron O'Neal

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As Missouri’s preseason football camp wrapped up Saturday, one small but significant detail remained unclear: Will anyone wear No. 25 this season?

Since the 2009 season, the Tigers have assigned the number to a defensive player, usually a freshman, to wear over the course of his career to honor the late Aaron O’Neal, the former Tigers linebacker who died during an offseason workout in 2005. Through the first three weeks of camp, there wasn’t a 25 on the roster — until Tuesday.

Mizzou will continue the tradition this season as St. Louis freshman safety Ja’Marion Wayne was chosen to don the number, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Tuesday’s practice.

“We had a group of alumni and Aaron’s father come speak to our team last week during fall camp,” Drinkwitz said, “and as a coaching staff and players we decided that Ja’Marion Wayne would be the young man from St. Louis that will get the chance and opportunity to represent and honor that legacy.”

On July 12, 2005, O’Neal, then a redshirt freshman from St. Louis and Parkway North High, collapsed during an offseason workout on Faurot Field and died before doctors could save him. At the time, Boone County’s medical examiner ruled that O’Neal died from lymphocytic meningitis. O’Neal’s family filed a wrongful death suit against the university and members of the athletics department and football staff. In the suit, several outside experts suggested the sickle cell trait caused the vascular crisis that led to O’Neal’s death. In 2009, the university reached an undisclosed settlement with the O’Neal family.

During the 2008 season, which would have been O’Neal’s senior year, Missouri’s team honored his memory by assigning a different senior to wear his No. 25 for each game. Starting the next season, a linebacker was given No. 25 to wear for the rest of his MU career, from Zaviar Gooden (2009-12) to Donavin Newsom (2013-16) to Jamal Brooks (2017-20). Last year, Mizzou gave the number to graduate transfer linebacker Blaze Alldredge.

Now, it’s Wayne’s turn. The freshman came to Mizzou as a wide receiver but moved to free safety shortly before preseason camp to replenish the depth in the secondary. He had worn No. 19 through camp, the same as cornerback Dreyden Norwood, assuring one of them would eventually have to switch numbers. On their 122-man roster, the Tigers have 33 duplicate numbers — and NCAA rules prohibit two players with the same number being on the field at the same time.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has all but confirmed his new No. 25 will see the field this year in some capacity.

“Man, he flashes,” Baker said last week. “He’s an impressive young man. He's fun to coach. ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ He's always smiling. But gosh, he has been impressive. … You can see him the last three days really starting to get more comfortable in picking up (the scheme.) He's got a very, very bright future here. … Watching him move around, there's no doubt he's going to be able to help us this year.”

The Tigers are expected to start three upperclassmen in Baker’s three-safety base defense in J.C. Carlies, Joseph Charleston and Martez Manuel, but Wayne could nudge his way into a backup role and earn time on special teams.

“He's a super athletic, super talented, super humble,” Manuel said. “I mean, to be a four-star receiver and give that up to play safety, that's obviously very humble. A lot of people would have hit the (transfer) portal. I'm really proud of him. And he's done some great things. He's gonna be a really, really good player.”

Manuel, who played high school football in Columbia, didn’t know much about O’Neal’s story when he came to Mizzou until he learned more from fellow safety Jalani Williams, like O’Neal, a Parkway North graduate. Former Mizzou wide receiver and team captain Brad Ekwerekwu was among the former players who talked to the team about O’Neal last week.

“That's always really special to me,” Manuel said. “I'm a guy that I love to hear about the legacy of players that have played before me. You just got to hear how special he was and what he meant to the community. … When you're really affecting that many people you're obviously we're a great person. What he sacrificed is everything, and that's something that inspires me to keep going and inspires me to leave it all out there because he left it all out there.”