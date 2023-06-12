Luther Burden III has officially committed to provel.

St. Louis pizza chain Imo's Pizza has entered the name, image and likeness market for college athletics as the Mizzou wide receiver and St. Louis native will soon appear in print, online and billboard advertising for Imo's, the company announced Monday.

Burden, the former five-star recruit who scored nine touchdowns for the Tigers last year as a freshman, will be featured on Imo's billboards in Columbia during the upcoming football season. He'll also take part in social media outreach for the company. Imo’s partnership with Burden kicks off Saturday with a pizza party at his youth football camp at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in St. Louis.

He's the latest athlete from the St. Louis area to form a partnership with the local pizza chain — but the first who's still in college. Imo's ads have also featured former St. Louis Cardinal David Freese and Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.

“I’ve loved Imo’s pizza for as long as I can remember, so this sponsorship was an easy 'yes' for me,” Burden said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for a brand I admire and a pizza I absolutely love!”

“As a longtime fan of Missouri Football and a huge fan of Luther’s, I’m excited Imo’s could secure this sponsorship with someone who is genuinely a fan of our brand as well,” Imo’s CEO Mark Miner said. “NIL sponsorships are relatively new, but they make so much sense, as they allow us to align our brand with hometown favorites like Luther Burden III while they are still close to home. We look forward to a great sponsorship!”

As one of Mizzou's first athletes to significantly capitalize on the NCAA's reformed NIL rules that went into effect in 2021, Burden had more than 10 endorsement deals before playing in his first college game last fall, his agent, the late Demetrius Johnson, told the Post-Dispatch last summer. Burden's most prominent deal was with Old Vienna potato chips, which produced his own line of honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets in a deal Johnson brokered with the St. Louis snack company.

Burden caught 45 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns last season while scoring two more TDs on rushing attempts plus a punt return. He's expected to take on a larger role in the passing game this season with a move to the slot position, where he'll replace All-SEC receiver Dominic Lovett, who transferred to Georgia.