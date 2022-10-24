Mizzou football's Luther Burden III named SEC co-freshman of the week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After scoring Missouri's only two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, wide receiver Luther Burden was named the Southeastern Conference's co-freshman of the week on Monday.

Burden, a rookie from St. Louis and East St. Louis High, caught four passes for a career-high 66 yards, including a screen pass he took 35 yards for a touchdown on Mizzou's sixth play in the 17-14 homecoming victory. He later scored on a 10-yard end-around and added a 29-yard punt return.

Burden is the only player in the country with multiple rushing and receiving touchdowns plus a punt return touchdown and only the fourth freshman since 2000 to pull off that feat, Ted Ginn Jr. (2004), former Mizzou All-American Jeremy Maclin (2007) and T.Y. Hilton (2008).

Through seven games, Burden has 22 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns plus 50 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He's second in the SEC with 149 punt return yards on seven returns and has one of just three punt return TDs in the conference.

Burden shared the freshman award with LSU linebacker Harold Perkins. Other SEC weekly award winners included LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (offensive player), South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (defensive player), LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (defensive lineman), Tennessee offensive guard Jerome Carvin (offensive lineman) and South Carolina return specialist Xavier Legette (special teams player). Wingo, a St. Louis native from De Smet High, played the 2021 season at Mizzou.