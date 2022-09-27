Mizzou football's Luther Burden III ruled questionable for Georgia game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III could be stuck on the sideline for his first Southeastern Conference home game. The freshman wideout is considered questionable for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia with an undisclosed injury, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Burden suffered the injury on Mizzou’s second series of Saturday’s overtime loss at Auburn, Drinkwitz said.

For the second straight game, Burden spent time in the injury tent on the team’s bench Saturday and was spotted stretching his lower leg along the sideline for long stretches during the second quarter. The five-star prospect from St. Louis played a season-low 28 snaps on offense, though he split time at punt returner throughout the game.

The Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) don’t practice on Mondays and were scheduled to practice Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

“Really proud of the toughness he showed in the third quarter and fourth quarter trying to give it a go and doing what he could for our team,” Drinkwitz said. “In fact, he was not supposed to do anything but fair catch the punts. But in that fourth quarter, trying to provide a spark, he decided to return that one. But our priority is getting him healthy and doing the very best we can for him. So I look forward to working with him all week to try to get him back.”

Burden was targeted with three passes in Saturday’s loss, but for the first time this season was held without a catch. Through four games, he’s played the second-most snaps among Mizzou’s wide receivers (170) and has been targeted the second-most times (21) on the team behind only slot receiver Dominic Lovett, who leads the SEC with 376 receiving yards on 21 catches. Burden’s 10 catches rank sixth among SEC freshman receivers. His 21 targets rank No. 18 overall in the SEC, per Pro Football Focus.

The only play on the second series where he could have gotten hurt was when Auburn defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett dragged him to the turf on the same interception that led to Powell's injury.

After the game Burden raised suspicions on social media when he scrubbed his accounts of most content, but late Monday he attempted to put to rest any concerns, tweeting, “Mizzou fans: Please don’t misunderstand my intentions. I’m always a TIGER! Just be patient, here we come! #Reset #MIZ LB3”

Asked about Lovett’s breakthrough season, Drinkwitz clearly used the opportunity to temper expectations for Burden, without directly referring to Burden.

“I don't know what in the world you could be referring to,” he said, joking. “You’ve got to trust the process. There is a process to being great. Just because you have the ability doesn't mean it's just gonna happen overnight. Let's let people grow. Let's not put undue expectations on people. Let's let people grow. People still have maturing to do, growing to do and learning and let's just celebrate what they're doing that’s really good.”

The injury list didn’t end there. Right tackle Zeke Powell suffered a season-ending injury on the second series at Auburn trying to make a tackle on an interception. Powell was on crutches outside the locker room after the game. Powell had started the first four games in place of Hyrin White, last year’s starter, who’s out indefinitely with a leg injury. This was Powell’s final year of college eligibility. Connor Wood, who has played guard and tackle the last two seasons, will start at right tackle.

“Football's not fair sometimes,” Drinkwitz said, “as we learned a lot Saturday. It’s hard. But (Powell) is a tough young man and we're gonna be here for him.”

Linebacker Chad Bailey, who also left Saturday’s game, is questionable for the Auburn game. The co-captain had his arm in a sling after the game. Redshirt freshman Dameon Wilson played the rest of the game in his place. Bailey is MU’s fourth-leading tackler with 15 stops.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0) carries an eight-game winning streak over Mizzou into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network. The Bulldogs are 28-point favorites.