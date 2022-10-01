Mizzou football's Luther Burden participated pregame, appears set to play vs. Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden participated in pregame drills and appeared set to play in Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia. The freshman wideout and punt returner was listed as questionable earlier in the week after playing a season-low 28 snaps in the Tigers’ loss to Auburn. Burden suffered a lower leg injury on the game’s second series that limited his availability the rest of the day.

MU will be without starting linebacker Chad Bailey, who was hurt at Auburn and isn’t dressed for Saturday’s game. Redshirt freshman Dameon Wilson replaced Bailey in the second half at Auburn and could make his first career start Saturday.

Former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel, who in two months will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame, will be honored on Faurot Field during the first timeout of the first quarter.

Pinkel, 70, the Tigers’ coach from 2001-15 and the career wins leader at both Toledo and Mizzou, will be enshrined in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame Dec. 6 in Las Vegas. Other inductees include former Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington, Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams, Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree.

“It’s the most incredible honor that you could ever have,” Pinkel said before Saturday’s game. “It's about a lot of people. It's not all about Gary Pinkel. It's about the great staffs that I had, the guys that worked here. It's about all my players. It's about all the support people. It's about all things that we did in our program — and I just happened to get the award for it. I’m deeply honored. It was quite an emotional experience when I found out … I’m going to be part of that.”