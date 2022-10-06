Mizzou football's mission at Florida: Keep Anthony Richardson in the pocket

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Missouri visited The Swamp in Florida, a brawl broke out at halftime and Gators coach Dan Mullen dressed like Darth Vader to celebrate his team’s 41-17 victory. That set the stage for last year’s “Star Wars” sequel in Columbia, when the Tigers avenged the loss in overtime and Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz couldn’t resist breaking out a toy lightsaber. Florida fired Mullen the next day.

That seems like a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

A year later, Mullen works for ESPN, while the Gators hired a coach from the Sun Belt Conference, like Mizzou, landing Louisiana’s Billy Napier. MU’s passer and receiver from last year’s game-winning 2-point conversion, Connor Bazelak and Daniel Parker Jr., now play in the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively. Florida’s QB left for the Pac-12.

Florida’s best defensive player on the field is now the best defensive player on the team — Missouri’s team. That would be Gator-turned-Tiger linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.

Confused, yet?

Florida, though, didn’t look far for its next starting quarterback.

Mizzou never got to face Anthony Richardson last year in Columbia — Mullen stuck with Emory Jones all game, now Arizona State’s QB — but the Tigers (2-3, 0-2 SEC) will see plenty of Richardson on Saturday at The Swamp, an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPNU. Florida (3-2, 0-2) is a 10½-point favorite.

But which Richardson shows up for the Gators? The brilliant runner who dashed Utah’s College Football Playoff hopes in Week 1? The struggling passer who threw four interceptions against Kentucky and South Florida? Or the dynamic playmaker who accounted for 515 yards and four touchdowns at Tennessee?

Or maybe some combination of all three. The sophomore QB and former four-star hometown phenom from Gainesville is next in Mizzou’s crosshairs.

“He’s a big dude,” Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “I mean, he’s the closest thing probably to Cam Newton since Cam Newton in college football as far as the size and the speed.”

Baker speaks from experience. He coached LSU’s linebackers on the opponent’s sideline when Richardson got his first extensive playing time last year. Richardson, already projected as a first-round prospect for next year’s NFL draft, put up modest numbers against LSU — 167 passing yards, 37 rushing yards — but threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Drinkwitz compared the 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson to a quarterback Mizzou just played: Auburn’s Robby Ashford.

“Just 3 inches taller and 40 pounds heavier,” Drinkwitz said, laughing. “He’s very similar to (Arkansas’) K.J. Jefferson, probably, as far as speed, athleticism, ability to throw, make good decisions. If you don’t hit him in the mid-sternum to the thigh, you’re not going to get him down. Very big, physical player. Whether as a free runner on a sack or in the run game, you really got to run your feet through the tackle. If you leave your feet before the tackle, you’re going to bounce off him like a ping pong ball.”

Richardson’s production has been wildly inconsistent this year, like you might expect for a first-year starter playing in a new system for a first-year head coach. Through five games, he’s 13th among SEC passers in completion percentage (55.7%), 13th in efficiency rating (128.2), seventh in passing yards per game (128.2) and fourth in rushing yards (48.2) while tossing four touchdowns and six interceptions. Of his 241 rushing yards, 61% come on scrambles and the rest on designed runs, per Pro Football Focus.

Clearly, he’s still finding his way in Napier’s offense.

“I think as you gain experience, you start to settle down a little bit,” Napier said after Sunday’s win over Eastern Washington, a game delayed a day after Gainesville braced for Hurricane Ian. “That’s the big difference I would say is that he’s less anxious. Those first couple of weeks he may have looked calm, cool and collected, but that heart was beating. So I think he’s getting more comfortable with his role.”

While on Saturday the Tigers bombarded Georgia’s Stetson Bennett with endless blitzes, Mizzou faces a far more potent running threat in Richardson. MU defensive tackle Darius Robinson likened the challenge to containing Richardson inside a well. If he leaks out, it’s trouble.

“As long as we keep him in a well and make him a passer, I’m really excited for that opportunity,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to rush at our angles and our levels and just have good energy. ... You got to get him on the ground. That’s the name of the game.”

3 more Florida players to watch

Montrell Johnson Jr., running back: The transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette followed new Gators coach Billy Napier to Florida and leads the Gators in rushing despite starting just one game. The 5-11, 218-pound sophomore leads UF with 282 yards plus an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. Nine of his 38 carries have gone for at least 10 yards.

Justin Shorter, wide receiver: The 6-4 transfer from Penn State has been UF’s top target (29) and leads the team with 314 yards on 14 catches, averaging more than 22 yards per reception. He’s the Gators’ primary deep threat, with 20 of his 29 targets coming 10 yards or more downfield.

Brenton Cox Jr., edge rusher: Amari Burney and Ventrell Miller give the Gators two standout inside linebackers, while Cox comes off the edge as the Jack outside linebacker/rush end. A year after leading UF with 14 tackles for loss, Cox is one of the most disruptive rushers in the SEC with 10 pressures and eight hurries. Three years ago Cox made the unconventional move within the division, transferring to Florida from Georgia.