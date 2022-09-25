Mizzou football's new offensive wrinkles weren't enough vs. Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — After the bell had tolled for Missouri, about 150 yards from where the ball came out of Nathaniel Peat’s hands, the running back stood underneath the stands that loom over the northern end zone at Jordan-Hare Stadium, visibly upset and being consoled by teammate Cody Schrader and MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

It wasn’t the way Peat’s day deserved to end. In fact, the hour of football that preceded it had been — by quite some distance — his best in black-and-gold.

He ran for 110 yards in the 17-14 overtime loss — the first time any Missouri player has hit triple digits on the ground this season. A large chunk of that came after contact. He carried the ball four times for 19 yards in Missouri’s 54-yard, nine-play touchdown drive that got MU on the board.

In an attempt to get its offense rolling, Missouri changed plenty of its looks. It used unbalanced sets on multiple occasions to help bolster the run game. MU combined that by putting Peat and Schrader on the field at the same time on multiple occasions. Eli Drinkwitz turned to his wide receiver less often, only asking Cook to throw the ball 24 times as opposed to an average of more than 28 in his first three games.

But for all it changed, it was still the same old Missouri.

Some of it worked: See the unbalanced sets on the offensive line, or leaning on Peat, or sending Dominic Lovett deep.

Most of it did not: See everything other than the second quarter, and locking Luther Burden III out of the game.

After suffering 26 tackles for loss through its first three games, the drive-destroying weakness of Missouri’s offense was obvious. For brief periods, it seemed as if it had found a quick fix with the unbalanced sets.

Tight end Kibet Chepyator, who has hardly seen a target all season, peeled off of the new-look line on multiple occasions and ended the day with three catches for 26 yards, providing Brady Cook with an as-of-yet unseen option. It worked — Chepyator was only targeted three times.

But the biggest change was Peat’s willingness to run downhill.

A hamstring issue hampered the running back through camp. Against Auburn, he slammed into tackles and bounced around ends and, despite enormous pressure, managed to ignite something into Missouri’s offense that has been absent through three games: a consistent rushing threat. He ended the day averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

He paired with Schrader in the backfield on multiple occasions, which mixed with the line seemed to throw a wrench in Auburn’s plan from time to time.

But don’t let any of that fool you — Missouri still managed to do more things poorly than it did well.

Outside of the second quarter, Missouri punted eight times, was intercepted once and had a field goal sail wide as time expired. In the second half, Missouri was forced into kicking six straight punts.

Those drives stalled for a variety of reasons, some old, some new.

But there was one common problem that the Tigers can’t seem to shake.

“Negative yardage plays,” Drinkwitz said. “We took a shot on the very first series and didn’t hit it. And then the second series, we tried the boot and got tackled for loss, and third series, we tried to run the outside zone and got beat; and it was behind the chains so wasn’t good enough by me.”

When Schrader broke left and past Auburn’s front early in the fourth quarter, he was 16 yards downfield before anyone managed to haul him down. The rush took him to Auburn’s 28-yard line. Missouri had put together three consecutive positive-yardage plays — a rarity in the second half. It was the first time either team had been that far down the field since Auburn’s missed field goal attempt at the end of the first half

But they weren’t there for long.

Right guard Connor Wood was penalized for holding well behind Schrader’s rushing route, and Missouri was back out of reasonable field-goal range. Wood was penalized for the same penalty twice against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17.

The very next play Auburn edge Derick Hall powered through Missouri’s line and downed Cook, suddenly leaving MU with a third and 19 out of scoring range

“We just couldn’t get in a rhythm in the second half, unfortunately,” Cook said. “Defense did a great job. Yeah, just couldn’t get in a rhythm until that last series.”

But there is unquestionably a rhythm forming between Cook and Lovett, one of the few things consistently working for MU.

The wide receiver was good for 102 yards, his second straight 100+-yard week, as he quickly becomes a go-to on big plays for Cook.

The quarterback looked for him on the final series of regulation and dropped one on the open receiver. To set them up at the 3-yard line. Earlier in the game, from deep in Missouri territory and backs against the wall, the duo escaped pressure with a floated 40-yard connection that sent them on their way to a game-tying touchdown.

On the other end, Tauskie Dove, who is listed behind Burden on the depth chart, had six targets for just one reception. The receiver seemed to struggle to find open spaces, and even when he had a half-yard, was overthrown.

Burden, who is listed ahead of Dove on the depth chart, had just three targets and spent long portions of the game on the sidelines.

It was always going to be a scrappy affair between two ugly, struggling offenses. Missouri flashed some new looks, but ultimately aired a lot more of the increasingly familiar.

And never underestimate Missouri’s familiarity with a spectacular loss.