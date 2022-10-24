Mizzou football's next home game vs. Kentucky gets 11 a.m. kickoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's an early kickoff for Mizzou next week when Kentucky visits Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5. The Tigers and Wildcats will play at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the league announced Monday.
It will be MU's fifth 11 a.m. game this season and second at home.
Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings but lost the last time it visited Columbia, 20-10, during the 2020 season.
Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is No. 19 in the latest AP poll.
This Saturday, Mizzou (3-4, 1-3) plays at No. 25 South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) in a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with Saturday's 17-14 homecoming victory over Vanderbilt.
Here's the full SEC TV schedule for Nov. 5:
Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN
Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN 2