Mizzou football's next home game vs. Kentucky gets 11 a.m. kickoff

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks up the scoreboard in the third quarter during an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's an early kickoff for Mizzou next week when Kentucky visits Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5. The Tigers and Wildcats will play at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the league announced Monday.

It will be MU's fifth 11 a.m. game this season and second at home. 

Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings but lost the last time it visited Columbia, 20-10, during the 2020 season.

Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is No. 19 in the latest AP poll.

This Saturday, Mizzou (3-4, 1-3) plays at No. 25 South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) in a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with Saturday's 17-14 homecoming victory over Vanderbilt.

Here's the full SEC TV schedule for Nov. 5:

Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN 2

