Mizzou freshman guard Anton Brookshire enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another scholarship could open for Missouri's next basketball coach to rebuild the roster. Freshman guard Anton Brookshire, who missed the last month of the season with a wrist injury, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team source confirmed Monday.

Brookshire, a Springfield native, appeared in 18 games, making three starts, and averaged just 1.5 points per game while shooting 26.5% from the floor and 15.4% from 3-point range. He started three straight December games against Utah, Illinois and Kentucky, playing just 32 minutes in those games. He appeared in just six more games the rest of the year, never playing more than nine minutes. His final game was on Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt, where he injured his right wrist.

Brookshire could rejoin the team once Mizzou hires a coach, but by entering the portal other teams can now legally contact him.

There could be more moving parts on the roster. In the fall, Mizzou signed two high school prospects, Aidan Shaw, a four-star forward from the Kansas City area, and three-star East St. Louis guard Christian Jones. Neither player has returned messages regarding their plans in light of Mizzou firing coach Cuonzo Martin last Friday. Senior Javon Pickett could return for his extra year of eligibility but has indicated his plans for next season.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.