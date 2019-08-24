DAVE MATTER, Mizzou beat writer
Quick Hit: If Missouri's passing game clicks behind Kelly Bryant and the defense and special teams makes strides, the Tigers can put some heat on Georgia in the SEC East. The great unknown is how the team will respond to the NCAA appeals committee ruling, whether the postseason ban sticks or is overturned.
Season prediction: 9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC
MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas
MU losses: South Carolina, Georgia, Florida
BEN FREDERICKSON, columnist
Quick Hit: Barry Odom's fourth team of Tigers should be 8-0 and high in the Top 25 when it plays Georgia between the hedges. But "should be" and "will be" are different. The Tigers have lost three straight to South Carolina and four straight to Kentucky. Before one-and-done QB Kelly Bryant can threaten the Bulldogs, he needs to snap those two streaks.
Season prediction: 9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC
MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas
MU losses: South Carolina, Georgia, Florida
BENJAMIN HOCHMAN, columnist
Quick Hit: South Carolina and Mizzou have had a few classic games over the years, and this will be the toe-stub that keeps Mizzou from being undefeated heading into the Georgia game. Still, with a favorable schedule and growing program, this will be Barry Odom’s best season yet.
Season prediction: 10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC
MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas
MU losses: South Carolina, Georgia
JEFF GORDON, columnist
Quick Hit: Can Barry Odom avoid snatching defeat from the jaws of victory? Bad losses have kept him from taking that next step with the program. Mizzou is overmatched against top SEC teams, so it can't waste any good matchups.
Season prediction: 8-4 overall, 4-4 SEC
MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, South Carolina, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Tennessee
MU losses: Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas
CAMERON HOLLWAY, deputy sports editor
Quick Hit: Barry Odom's fourth team potentially is his best one, but so much rides on the health of QB Kelly Bryant and how the Tigers respond to the NCAA's likely decision to uphold the postseason ban. West Virginia is a trap game, but first-year coach Neal Brown won't have his offense humming yet in Week 2.
Season prediction: 8-4 overall, 4-4 SEC
MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas
MU losses: South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida