Subscribe for 99¢
Tigers get ready for fall football

Tight end Daniel Parker practices Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Missouri Tigers' Kadlec practice field in Columbia, Mo. (Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)

 J.B. Forbes

DAVE MATTER, Mizzou beat writer

Quick Hit: If Missouri's passing game clicks behind Kelly Bryant and the defense and special teams makes strides, the Tigers can put some heat on Georgia in the SEC East. The great unknown is how the team will respond to the NCAA appeals committee ruling, whether the postseason ban sticks or is overturned.

Season prediction: 9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC

MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas

MU losses: South Carolina, Georgia, Florida

BEN FREDERICKSON, columnist 

Quick Hit: Barry Odom's fourth team of Tigers should be 8-0 and high in the Top 25 when it plays Georgia between the hedges. But "should be" and "will be" are different. The Tigers have lost three straight to South Carolina and four straight to Kentucky. Before one-and-done QB Kelly Bryant can threaten the Bulldogs, he needs to snap those two streaks.

Season prediction: 9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC

MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas

MU losses: South Carolina, Georgia, Florida

BENJAMIN HOCHMAN, columnist 

Quick Hit: South Carolina and Mizzou have had a few classic games over the years, and this will be the toe-stub that keeps Mizzou from being undefeated heading into the Georgia game. Still, with a favorable schedule and growing program, this will be Barry Odom’s best season yet.

Season prediction: 10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC

MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas

MU losses: South Carolina, Georgia

JEFF GORDON, columnist 

Quick Hit: Can Barry Odom avoid snatching defeat from the jaws of victory? Bad losses have kept him from taking that next step with the program. Mizzou is overmatched against top SEC teams, so it can't waste any good matchups.

Season prediction: 8-4 overall, 4-4 SEC

MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, South Carolina, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Tennessee

MU losses: Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas

CAMERON HOLLWAY, deputy sports editor

Quick Hit: Barry Odom's fourth team potentially is his best one, but so much rides on the health of QB Kelly Bryant and how the Tigers respond to the NCAA's likely decision to uphold the postseason ban. West Virginia is a trap game, but first-year coach Neal Brown won't have his offense humming yet in Week 2.

Season prediction: 8-4 overall, 4-4 SEC

MU wins: Wyoming, West Virginia, SEMO, Troy, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas

MU losses: South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida

Eye on the Tigers e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments