Mizzou Game Day Blog: Alabama seizes control with 28-3 halftime lead

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Tigers have the first points of the Eliah Drinkwitz - but not much else.

Freshman kicker Harrison Mevis booted a 27-yard field goal with six minutes left in the second quarter following the Tigers' best offensive series of the night against Alabama's defense, a 50-yard series, MU's first into the red zone. But that was all the scoring the Tigers managed.

The Crimson Tide offense had far less trouble moving the chains, taking 28-3 lead into halftime with touchdown drives of 66, 66, 91 and 75 yards. Alabama outgained MU in total yardage 315-125.

• With his team down 21-0 just seconds into the second quarter, Eliah Drinkwitz went to his other quarterback, Connor Bazelak. Starter Shawn Robinson was at the controls for MU's first three series, producing just 44 yards on 14 plays. Bazelak's first possession wasn't much better, ending with MU's third punt after some brief success with Tyler Badie's 10-yard run.

Robinson started the next series with 10:30 left in the second quarter and finished the rest of the half.

• MU confirmed midway through the first half that sophomore defensive back Chris Shearin has decided to opt out for the 2020 season, becoming the team's sixth player to opt out.