Mizzou Game Day Blog: Alabama seizes control with 28-3 halftime lead

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Tigers have the first points of the Eliah Drinkwitz - but not much else.
Freshman kicker Harrison Mevis booted a 27-yard field goal with six minutes left in the second quarter following the Tigers' best offensive series of the night against Alabama's defense, a 50-yard series, MU's first into the red zone. But that was all the scoring the Tigers managed.
The Crimson Tide offense had far less trouble moving the chains, taking 28-3 lead into halftime with touchdown drives of 66, 66, 91 and 75 yards. Alabama outgained MU in total yardage 315-125.
• With his team down 21-0 just seconds into the second quarter, Eliah Drinkwitz went to his other quarterback, Connor Bazelak. Starter Shawn Robinson was at the controls for MU's first three series, producing just 44 yards on 14 plays. Bazelak's first possession wasn't much better, ending with MU's third punt after some brief success with Tyler Badie's 10-yard run.
Robinson started the next series with 10:30 left in the second quarter and finished the rest of the half.
• MU confirmed midway through the first half that sophomore defensive back Chris Shearin has decided to opt out for the 2020 season, becoming the team's sixth player to opt out.
• The mystery ended 54 seconds into Missouri's season: Shawn Robinson is the Tigers' starting quarterback. Robinson led a quick three-and-out series to open Saturday's game against No. 2 Alabama, ending weeks of uncertainty about the identity of Eliah Drinkwitz's starting quarterback: Robinson, the junior transfer from TCU or redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak?
Robinson's first series was a dud. An option pitch to wideout Damon Hazelton Jr. was stopped at the line of scrimmage, followed by a Hazelton drop on Robinson's first Mizzou pass. On third down, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris blitzed through a gaping hole and dropped Robinson for a 10-yard loss.
• A minimum of seven Mizzou players were expected to miss Saturday’s game while in quarantine for COVID-related reasons, but every starter listed on the depth chart, and almost every backup, was on the field for pregame warmups. Freshman backup center Drake Heismeyer was not spotted on the field.
• Missouri will be without defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison for Saturday’s game and next week’s visit to Tennessee for COVID-19-related reasons, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Grant O’Brien, the team’s defensive quality control analyst will take over Harbison’s coaching duties Saturday and next week at Tennessee. The team did not specify if Harbison tested positive for the virus.
Harbison, 61, also serves as Mizzou’s associate head coach. He was the first assistant coach added to Eliah Drinkwitz's staff and coached under Drinkwitz last year at Appalachian State.
Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported Harbison would be out for Saturday’s game, along with Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly, citing unnamed sources.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.