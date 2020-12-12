Mizzou Gameday Blog: Braggin' Rights on the line

The sophomore is a double-double threat every night — he averages 13 points and 9.4 rebounds — and is a major reason the Illini rank No. 3 nationally in offensive rebound percentage. In 34 minutes against Mizzou last year as a freshman, the 7-footer finished with only two rebounds.

“Who can make plays? Who can get offensive rebounds? Who can finish at the rim? Who can set ball screens and dive and make plays,” Martin said. “They both put pressure on the defense because you have to identify them when they’re attacking downhill, just like how Jeremiah changed the game against Liberty. When that happens, you’ve got to make a decision: Do you protect (inside) or do you try to guard on the 3-point line? Something has to give.

MISSOURI VS. No. 6 ILLINOIS

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 32-18; MU 63, Illinois 56, Dec. 21, 2019

Records: Missouri 4-0, Illinois 4-1

TV, radio: ESPNU, Mizzou: KTRS (550 AM), Illinois: KFNS (590 AM)