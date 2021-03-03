Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Kobe Brown's evolution save the Tigers?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Xavier Pinson’s level of engagement. Jeremiah Tilmon’s presence. Mark Smith’s streakiness. Those trends have sucked the air out of every conversation about the Missouri basketball team in recent weeks. Here’s one that deserves more attention: Kobe Brown’s transformation.
Once billed, by his head coach, as a future point guard, Brown has found a home in the paint as he's quietly become an exceptional power forward who rebounds, defends and scores at the rim.
Brown comes into Wednesday’s game at Florida averaging 15 points over MU’s last three games. Since he went scoreless against Kentucky on Feb. 3, he’s averaged 12.2 points over the last six games, nearly double his average for the season.
Beyond the standard box score numbers, a few more to chew on …
Brown is shooting 72.9% at the rim this season, up from 65.5% as a freshman, per HoopMath.com.
He’s taking 37.0% of his shots from 3-point range, down from 47.8% as a freshman.
His offensive rebounding rate is 10.2%, up from 6.9% as a freshman.
His defensive rebounding rate is 22.5%, up from 17.7% as a freshman.
In SEC games, his defensive rebounding rate is 20.6%, which ranks sixth in the entire conference.
In SEC games his shooting percentage inside the arc is 62.9%, which ranks sixth in the SEC, up from 46.9% as a freshman.
He’s becoming a threat inside, a sturdy and reliable complement to Jeremiah Tilmon, especially against teams that don’t play multiple bigs at once.
“In high school he played a lot on the perimeter facing up even though in most cases he was probably the biggest guy on the floor,” Cuonzo Martin said Tuesday. “But he was a skill player. His dad did a great job putting him in position to be able to do that. But after a while you get to a point talking to Kobe, ‘OK, it's good to play on the perimeter, but you’re also 6-8 and 240-plus pounds. We’ve got to utilize that.’”
Martin said it was similar to the conversation he had three years ago heading into Jontay Porter’s sophomore year, when the 6-11 wunderkind with elite guard skills started to make the transition into a post presence — before his knee injury wiped out his college career.
“If he faced up in the post (as a freshman) he was off the blocks and shooting a jump shot,” Martin said. “Then that year, though we didn't get a chance to see it, he dominated the post, because he was so physically strong around the rim — and he still had the other parts. It’s the same thing with Kobe. You have to take advantage (of mismatches) and you can’t allow teams to switch smaller guards on you and that not be an advantage for us. That can’t happen.
“So it had to sink in to him first to understand what we were saying as a staff, until he comprehended that part. Then you got to obviously get used to playing in the post because not many teams teach post stuff nowadays.”
Martin couldn’t recall the exact game but said there was a specific moment this season when Brown realized smaller guards couldn’t hang with him in the post. It clicked.
“Look at that small guy defending you,” Martin recalled saying. “Where I was from that was considered an insult, when a smaller guy’s guarding me around the rim. … But he had an advantage and said, ‘Coach, I got it, I got it. I can post this guy up.’”
Can Brown and the Tigers carry that trend into Wednesday’s showdown in Gainesville? Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
Missouri at Florida
When • 5:30 p.m.
Where • O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida
Series; Last meeting • Florida leads 7-3; Missouri 91, Florida 75, Jan. 11, 2020
Records • Missouri 14-7, 7-7; Florida 13-6, 9-5
TV, radio • SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Debbie Antonelli), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Florida by 4 ½
KenPom prediction • Florida 75, Missouri 70
Net rankings • Florida No. 26, Missouri No. 46
Florida
Probable starters
G Tre Mann (6-5, So.) … 14.7 ppg, 3.4 apg
G Tyree Appleby (6-1, Jr.) … 10.8 ppg, 3.3 apg
G Noah Locke (6-3, Jr.) … 10.6 ppg, 40.2 3pt%
F Anthony Duruji (6-7, Jr.) … 6.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
F Colin Castleton (6-11, Jr.) … 12.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Top reserves
G Scottie Lewis (6-5, So.) … 9.0 ppg
F Samson Ruzhontsev (6-7, Fr.) … 2.3 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 14.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 13.9 ppg, 3.7 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.0 ppg, 33.0 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 7.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg
Top reserves
F Parker Braun (6-5, Jr.) … 2.9 ppg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• The Gators will dabble with some zone defense, and we know Mizzou handled that chore last week against Ole Miss. “When they score the ball they go to a three-quarter court press and sometimes a full-court press depending on situations,” Martin said. “They finished the game down the stretch in a matchup zone against Kentucky. They don't play it all the time, just against certain teams and it depends on how successful they are how long they stay in it.” Ball movement. Smart passes. Attack the vulnerable areas of the zone. So much hinges on Mizzou’s ball-handlers. That means Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith and Drew Buggs. If Pinson delves into disinterested driver and jump shoot-only mode, don’t be surprised if he becomes one with the bench for long stretches. The staff is at its wits end with his disappearing acts.
• No Pickett? The Tigers clearly miss the junior wing, who has a knack for picking up the scoring slack with his slashing, cutting and occasional 3-pointer. (He’s shooting 43% from 3 in SEC play.) An ankle injury has limited him to 21 minutes the last two games combined — just five against Ole Miss — and Martin said earlier in the week that he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game. If he’s unavailable, that means more minutes for Torrence Watson, who always gives good effort but doesn’t add the same scoring touch in the paint. The good news is Mark Smith has been a steady scorer on the wing, hitting double figures in five of his last seven games.
• Tre Mann is the man for Florida. He’s scored 53 points during UF’s three-game winning streak and has reached at least 15 points in 10 games. He’s efficient from 3 (39.8%) and gets to the foul line often. Don’t lose sight of Locke either. He’s taking 68% of his field goal attempts from 3, almost exclusively in catch-and-shoot situations. They supply the offensive firepower on the perimeter.