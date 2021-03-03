Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Kobe Brown's evolution save the Tigers?

In SEC games his shooting percentage inside the arc is 62.9%, which ranks sixth in the SEC, up from 46.9% as a freshman.

He’s becoming a threat inside, a sturdy and reliable complement to Jeremiah Tilmon, especially against teams that don’t play multiple bigs at once.

“In high school he played a lot on the perimeter facing up even though in most cases he was probably the biggest guy on the floor,” Cuonzo Martin said Tuesday. “But he was a skill player. His dad did a great job putting him in position to be able to do that. But after a while you get to a point talking to Kobe, ‘OK, it's good to play on the perimeter, but you’re also 6-8 and 240-plus pounds. We’ve got to utilize that.’”

Martin said it was similar to the conversation he had three years ago heading into Jontay Porter’s sophomore year, when the 6-11 wunderkind with elite guard skills started to make the transition into a post presence — before his knee injury wiped out his college career.