Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can MU make a lengthy stay in Music City?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Welcome (back) to postseason basketball!
There will be limited crowds here this week at Bridgestone Arena for the Southeastern Conference tournament, but the streets of downtown Nashville are speckled with hints of Kentucky blue, Tennessee orange and, yes, some Mizzou black and gold.
Can the Tigers make a run in the Music City? An extended stay in Nashville would go against brand for Mizzou, a program that’s gone just 4-6 in SEC tournament games since joining the conference. The Tigers haven’t won multiple games in a conference tournament since winning the Big 12 tourney in 2012.
Cuonzo Martin’s team, even though it’s one of the oldest in the SEC and nationwide, doesn’t have very much postseason experience.
Consider this: Mizzou’s current roster includes eight players who have appeared in a conference tournament game, but only Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith have played in more than two.
Tilmon is MU’s only current player who appeared in the 2018 SEC tournament loss to Georgia in St. Louis.
The next year, five current players appeared in tourney games against Georgia and Auburn: Tilmon, Xavier Pinson, Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson and Mitchell Smith.
Then, the transfers.
At Illinois, Mark Smith played in the 2018 Big Ten tournament, a loss to Iowa.
At Evansville, Dru Smith played in the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference tournament, a win over Indiana State and a loss to Illinois State. The next year he played in a loss to Northern Iowa.
At Hawaii, Drew Buggs played in a pair of Big West tournament losses in 2018 and 2019.
So that’s nine conference tournament games combined and just two victories.
Tilmon is the only player on the team to appear in an NCAA tournament game.
For all the regular-season experience this team doesn’t have many battle scars from win-or-go-home situations.
“We’re at the end of the year,” Tilmon said Wednesday. “Every game counts. We don't have time for mistakes. We made all the mistakes that we need to make during the regular season. This is win or go home. And nobody wants to go home right now.”
Now, a closer look at Thursday’s matchup:
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia
When • 6 p.m.
Where • Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
Series; Last meeting • Tied 8-8; Georgia 80, Missouri 70, Feb. 16, 2021
Records • Missouri 15-8, Georgia 14-11
TV, radio • SEC Network (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 6
KenPom prediction • Missouri 79, Georgia 74
Net rankings • Missouri No. 47, Georgia No. 95
GEORGIA
Probable starters
G Sahvir Wheeler (5-10, So.) … 14.0 ppg, 7.2 apg
G Justin Kier (6-4, Sr.) … 9.5 ppg, 35.4 3pt%
G Tye Fagan (6-3, Jr.) … 9.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg
F P.J. Horne (6-6, Sr.) … 8.6 ppg, 37.0 3pt%
F Toumani Camara (6-8, So.) … 12.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Top reserves
G KD Johnson (6-1, Fr.) … 13.6 ppg
F Andrew Garcia (6-6, Sr.) … 8.9 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 14.0 ppg, 2.9 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.1 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.0 ppg, 31.6 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 7.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-4, Jr.) … 6.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Size matters: As we wrote in today’s Post-Dispatch, Georgia is the smallest team in the six major conferences and doesn’t have a traditional post player. Mizzou must take advantage of its surplus of size. “We saw what Kobe did down there in the paint in the first game,” Dru Smith said. “And we know what kind of presence Jeremiah brings. So I think just even having him down there, they're gonna have to pay a lot of attention to make sure that they try to get him stopped.”
• Savvy Sahvir: Wheeler is more than just a pass-first point guard. Yes, he leads the SEC in assists but he’s also become UGA’s leading scorer. He’s scored in the 20s only three times all season but has turned into one of the league’s most dynamic guards. In Georgia’s upset of LSU two weeks ago, Wheeler posted the first triple double in UGA history with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.
“He's put himself in a position where he's tremendously valuable to us and has grown in stature in this league and I think he will in the country,” UGA’s Tom Crean said. “He just keeps getting better and better.”
Who guards Wheeler? Pinson usually opens against the team’s opposing point guard, but Dru Smith figures to get some looks against him, too.
“I think you just have to keep your chest in front of him,” Smith said. “Also if he does get get by you, you have to make him make plays at the rim. He's very good at finishing left. But I think that if J.T. were to step up or when guys step over and just make a play high on the ball and keep him off the free throw line, I think that will make things a little bit more difficult for him. Also understand that a lot of times he's probably driving to make a play for someone else before he is driving to make a play for himself. So just not helping too much off of your guys and more than anything, just try and stay in front of the ball.”
• Theft charges: Turnovers doomed Mizzou against Georgia in the first meeting, but the Bulldogs are the team that struggles giving the ball away. Georgia ranks No. 300 nationally in turnover rate, committing turnovers on nearly 22% of its possessions. Mizzou could use some easy transition baskets to feel comfortable, especially the capricious point guard. Dru Smith is the SEC steals king for the second straight year, but Pinson should be able to swipe the ball more often than he does. He’s had a steal in eight of his last nine games but only two games over the last month with multiple steals.