Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can MU make a lengthy stay in Music City?

“He's put himself in a position where he's tremendously valuable to us and has grown in stature in this league and I think he will in the country,” UGA’s Tom Crean said. “He just keeps getting better and better.”

Who guards Wheeler? Pinson usually opens against the team’s opposing point guard, but Dru Smith figures to get some looks against him, too.

“I think you just have to keep your chest in front of him,” Smith said. “Also if he does get get by you, you have to make him make plays at the rim. He's very good at finishing left. But I think that if J.T. were to step up or when guys step over and just make a play high on the ball and keep him off the free throw line, I think that will make things a little bit more difficult for him. Also understand that a lot of times he's probably driving to make a play for someone else before he is driving to make a play for himself. So just not helping too much off of your guys and more than anything, just try and stay in front of the ball.”

• Theft charges: Turnovers doomed Mizzou against Georgia in the first meeting, but the Bulldogs are the team that struggles giving the ball away. Georgia ranks No. 300 nationally in turnover rate, committing turnovers on nearly 22% of its possessions. Mizzou could use some easy transition baskets to feel comfortable, especially the capricious point guard. Dru Smith is the SEC steals king for the second straight year, but Pinson should be able to swipe the ball more often than he does. He’s had a steal in eight of his last nine games but only two games over the last month with multiple steals.

