Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers complete sweep of Hogs?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Can Mizzou bring out the brooms Saturday against Arkansas?
This is Missouri’s ninth season in the Southeastern Conference, and each year the Tigers have played five SEC opponents twice a year in the regular season, both home and away. That’s 41 chances to pull off the season sweep. (They’ve already played one rematch this year.) But how many times has Mizzou actually pulled off the two-game sweep in those 41 chances?
Just twice — and not since 2014!
Here’s the breakdown: In 41 regular-season two-game series, the Tigers have swept the same team twice, been swept 17 times and split the two meetings 22 times. Here’s a more detailed breakdown by year and head coach:
Frank Haith
2012-13: 4 splits, 1 MU sweep
2013-14: 3 splits, 1 MU sweep, 1 opponent sweep
Kim Anderson
2014-15: 1 split, 4 opponent sweeps
2015-16: 1 split, 4 opponent sweeps
2016-17: 1 split, 4 opponent sweeps
Cuonzo Martin
2017-18: 5 splits
2018-19: 3 splits, 2 opponent sweeps
2019-20: 3 splits, 2 opponent sweeps
2020-21: 1 split
Saturday’s visit from Arkansas is the MU’s second rematch of the year — the Tigers avenged their earlier loss to Tennessee — and have three more rematches this year against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. In his four seasons at MU, Martin is 7-9 in the regular-season rematch. Could the Tigers finally get that elusive sweep Saturday?
That won’t be easy. The Razorbacks aren’t the same team that Mizzou handled thoroughly in Fayetteville last month. Let’s take a closer look at the matchup:
No. 10 Missouri vs. Arkansas
When • 3 p.m.
Where • Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Arkansas leads 28-24; Missouri 81, Arkansas 68, Jan. 2, 2021
Records • Missouri 13-4, 6-4, Arkansas 15-5, 7-4
TV, radio • ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dalen Cuff), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 3
KenPom prediction • Missouri 75, Arkansas 74
Net rankings • Missouri No. 35, Arkansas No. No. 26
Arkansas
Probable starters
G Jalen Tate (6-6, Sr.) … 10.9 ppg, 4.4 apg
G Davonte Davis (6-3, Fr.) … 6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg
G Moses Moody (6-6, Fr.) … 16.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
F Justin Smith (6-7, Sr.) … 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
F Connor Vanover (7-3, So.) … 7.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Top reserves
G JD Notae (6-1, Jr.) … 13.6 ppg
G Desi Sills (6-2, Jr.) … 10.2 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 14.2 ppg, 3.2 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.2 ppg, 3.2 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.1 ppg, 31.8 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.5 ppg, 38.1 3pt%
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Can Mizzou revive the run? Remember that lethal Missouri transition offense from the Alabama game? It disappeared in Oxford — and not by coincidence. Mizzou has become a more dangerous team on the break this season but failed to score any transition points against Ole Miss. It helped that the Rebels shot nearly 57 percent from the field to prevent many fast-break chances, but Ole Miss also focused on racing back on defense to force the Tigers into offensive sets. If Arkansas does the same, the Tigers will be locked into half-court sets — not always their specialty.
“The biggest thing is just transition,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said after Wednesday’s game. “We didn't give up many buckets in fast-break points. Missouri got zero. You watch them play and they are so fast in transition. So the biggest thing is you got to make them run half-court offense. And we did that. I just thought we stayed in front. I thought our ball screen defense was better. We had some timely switches. That was good. But the biggest thing is just getting back and not let those guys play downhill on the break.”
• The Justin Smith factor: The Hogs had to play small against Mizzou in the first matchup and Tilmon took advantage inside without much resistance from the Arkansas frontcourt. That won’t be the case Saturday with Smith back in the lineup. The 6-7 grad transfer from Indiana is Eric Mussselman’s best rebounder, a sturdy defender, a smart, reliable playmaker and efficient scorer.
“Justin is one of the better offensive rebounders in the league,” Musselman said. “He’s a great basket cutter for us. He’s a great ball mover for us. They’ll deny on the wings, and he’s really good at being at the top of the key and being a passer for us, and being an initiator in a lot of our offensive sets.”
“Our guys are more confident with him on the floor,” he added. “He just gives us a different dynamic on both sides of the ball. He gets us extra possessions with his defensive rebounding as well as his offensive rebounding.”
• Can Pinson return to form? This isn’t the first time this year we’ve asked this about Mizzou’s mercurial junior guard. He has a habit of becoming disengaged on the floor and playing away from this strengths. That’s the best way to describe his performance in Oxford. He attacked the paint a couple times early, didn’t get the roll or the whistle and for the rest of the game was resigned to shooting from the outside — and missing from the outside. For just the second time this year Pinson never got to the foul line, a sign that he wasn’t on the attack and absorbing contact. His defense slacked, too, in Oxford. Martin didn’t hold back his frustration with Pinson after the game and again Friday. Martin’s message: Pinson needs to play harder. Needs to play north and south and attack the rim. Needs to stay committed to his defensive assignment and keep his man out of the paint.
“So what I've said to him, I've said it before,” Martin said. “It's not as if I'm saying something new.”
Here’s the good news: Pinson usually bounces back from these half-hearted performances with big games. He scored two points against South Carolina, didn’t tally a single field goal and turned the ball over five times. Four nights later he scorched Tennessee for 27 points in MU’s best overall game of the season.