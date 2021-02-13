Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers complete sweep of Hogs?

“Justin is one of the better offensive rebounders in the league,” Musselman said. “He’s a great basket cutter for us. He’s a great ball mover for us. They’ll deny on the wings, and he’s really good at being at the top of the key and being a passer for us, and being an initiator in a lot of our offensive sets.”

• Can Pinson return to form? This isn’t the first time this year we’ve asked this about Mizzou’s mercurial junior guard. He has a habit of becoming disengaged on the floor and playing away from this strengths. That’s the best way to describe his performance in Oxford. He attacked the paint a couple times early, didn’t get the roll or the whistle and for the rest of the game was resigned to shooting from the outside — and missing from the outside. For just the second time this year Pinson never got to the foul line, a sign that he wasn’t on the attack and absorbing contact. His defense slacked, too, in Oxford. Martin didn’t hold back his frustration with Pinson after the game and again Friday. Martin’s message: Pinson needs to play harder. Needs to play north and south and attack the rim. Needs to stay committed to his defensive assignment and keep his man out of the paint.