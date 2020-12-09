Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers extinguish the Flames?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Fightin’ Falwells are in town from Lynchburg, Virginia to kill Mizzou’s buzz before the Braggin’ Rights Game. Don’t overlook the Liberty Flames. Ritchie McKay’s program is coming off a 30-win season. The Flames have knocked off five high-major conference teams over the last three-plus seasons and played another four within 10 points. Liberty took down an SEC team in the last NCAA Tournament and already has two SEC pelts on the wall this season. This is no gimme game for the Tigers.

GUARD THE ARC

Liberty relies on the 3-pointer perhaps more than any team in the country. As of today, Liberty is No. 1 in the nation — among all 357 Division I teams — in 3PA/FGA, which is the hoops metrics that tracks the percentage of a team’s attempts that come from behind the 3-point arc. In other words, Liberty takes a higher percentage of 3s than any team in the country. In all six games this season, the Flames have attempted more 3-pointers than 2-pointers. In its win over Mississippi State, Liberty attempted 39 3-pointers and just 14 shots from inside the arc. The Flames have six players who have attempted more 3s than 2s — and they’re not shy about hoisting deep 3s. Cuonzo Martin compared Liberty’s shooting range to former Ole Miss sniper Marshall Henderson. Oh, and they make a lot of 3s so far, 71 through six games, more than any team in the country.