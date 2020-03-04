Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers seize another road win?

OXFORD, Miss. - Greetings from Lane Train Central Station, where Ole Miss spring football will get started soon but we’re in town to cover some basketball. Missouri makes its annual visit to The Pavilion at Ole Miss for tonight’s 8 p.m. tipoff and the penultimate game of the regular season. The Tigers (14-15, 6-10 SEC) have a chance to help their seeding for next week’s SEC tournament and score their second straight conference road win.
That will be easier said than done against a Rebels team that’s much better at home. Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11) has won its last four home SEC games by 26, 25, 17 and 14 points. That explains why the Rebels are favored by 4.5 points. Ken Pomeroy projects a 68-64 Ole Miss victory.
Before tonight’s game the Rebels will honor their lone senior, prolific scorer Breein Tyree, who’s playing his ninth career game against the Tigers. No surprise, but the 6-2 senior headlines the keys to the game:
SENIOR NIGHT STANDOUT?
Barring a matchup in Nashville, the Tigers will get their final look at Tyree tonight. In nine games against MU, the SEC’s active career scoring leader has averaged 16.3 points against the Tigers while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range (39.5). His three big scoring nights against the Tigers (29 points, 21, 25) have actually come in Columbia, while he’s averaged just 12.7 points against Mizzou in Oxford.
Home or away, Tyree will top the scouting report for the Tigers. In the last matchup in Columbia, MU’s Dru Smith guarded him most possessions. He scored 29 points but it wasn’t a terribly efficient night, at least by his standards. He shot 8 of 17 from the field and 11 of 12 from the foul line but also turned the ball over six times with just one assist.
Will Cuonzo Martin deploy Smith on Tyree again? What about Mark Smith’s availability? After playing him only 13 minutes Saturday, Martin said he’ll want to see how Smith looks during pregame shootaround before deciding his role against the Rebels. When the season tipped off, Mark Smith was Martin’s preferred defender to assign to the opponent’s best threat on the wing, but that role went to Javon Pickett when Smith was sidelined with his back injury. Pickett came down hard on his back in the first half Saturday but played the rest of the half, though he struggled on the offensive end and finished scoreless.
“What happens with their team, Tyree makes them go because he's such a threat offensively and (he’s) leading our conference in scoring,” Martin said on his radio show Monday. “And then all sudden you have one guy defending two or three have been around he knows how to make plays he knows how to get to the rim.”
NO EASY LOOKS FROM DEEP
There’s one thing Ole Miss does particularly well: Defend the 3-point arc. Opponents are shooting just 29.2 percent from deep against the Rebels. Only 13 Division I teams hold their opponents to a worse rate. Ole Miss has held 11 teams to less than 27 percent from the arc—and won eight of those games. On the flip side, the Rebels are 0-5 against high-major foes when allowing 36 percent or better from the arc. The Tigers tend to settle for quick 3-pointers when they’re not attacking the rim like Martin usually prefers. That approach could backfire against Kermit Davis’ defense. Also, Davis is known for his morphing 1-3-1 zone that’s built on creating traps early in the shot clock.
NEW ROLE FOR JACKSON
After a midseason spurt in production, freshman Tray Jackson is back glued to the bench. He didn’t play at Vanderbilt. He got in for a minute against Mississippi State and logged two quick fouls. It’s late in the season but MU has a new plan for him.
“I think we have to play him,” Martin said Monday. “I think Tray’s a guy we've just kind of decided as a staff we have to just play him but as a three. Tray is 6-8, 6-9 and probably right now his game is suited more as a three than he is a four. So you have to go ahead and just play him at the three, let him grow at that position.”
Martin mentioned that MU is “stockpiled” at the four and five positions right now. With Tilmon back at center (five), he’s in a timeshare with Reed Nikko. Mitchell Smith can also play center when he’s not at power forward (four). Martin envisions Kobe Brown becoming more of a perimeter player later in his career, but for now he’s the starting four. And the player who’s eclipsed Jackson on the depth and become a key reserve at the four is Parker Braun, who can also move to the five.
That leaves Jackson out of the mix but with an opportunity to play the three, which is essentially a second wing position on the perimeter. Pickett starts there. Mark Smith also gets minutes there along with Torrence Watson. If Smith is still hobbled by the back injury, that clears space for Jackson. Pickett’s offense disappeared on Saturday, but he’s still Martin’s defender of choice on the perimeter, so don’t expect his role to vanish entirely.