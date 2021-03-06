Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers slow LSU in home finale?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Then there was one. Mizzou is down to its final regular-season game before it’s win or go home in tournament play. And it’s a doozy.

Louisiana State is far from an elite team this season, but the Tigers can score. And score and score and score. They’ve scored in the 90s in six of 23 games and hit 105 against Auburn. Mizzou averages 73.8 points per game; LSU has topped that in all but three games this year.

Which means one of two things: To win Saturday, Mizzou has to stifle LSU like few teams this season … or get up and down the floor with Will Wade’s Tigers and win a shootout. Which style suits Mizzou’s strengths? As always with Cuonzo Martin, it starts on the defensive end.

“What you have to do you have is limit comfortable catches and comfortable situations," Martin said Friday. “You have to make them work for baskets. They way to find to put the ball in the basket. … You just want to limit catches, make them tough, get them out of their comfort zone. As opposed to a guy catching it from 15 feet, make him catch it from 18 feet where he has to take an extra dribble. Those little things matter. But if they catch in comfort, get the ball in transition and get the ball moving and flowing the way they want to, it’ll be 90 points.”