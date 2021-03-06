Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers slow LSU in home finale?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Then there was one. Mizzou is down to its final regular-season game before it’s win or go home in tournament play. And it’s a doozy.
Louisiana State is far from an elite team this season, but the Tigers can score. And score and score and score. They’ve scored in the 90s in six of 23 games and hit 105 against Auburn. Mizzou averages 73.8 points per game; LSU has topped that in all but three games this year.
Which means one of two things: To win Saturday, Mizzou has to stifle LSU like few teams this season … or get up and down the floor with Will Wade’s Tigers and win a shootout. Which style suits Mizzou’s strengths? As always with Cuonzo Martin, it starts on the defensive end.
“What you have to do you have is limit comfortable catches and comfortable situations," Martin said Friday. “You have to make them work for baskets. They way to find to put the ball in the basket. … You just want to limit catches, make them tough, get them out of their comfort zone. As opposed to a guy catching it from 15 feet, make him catch it from 18 feet where he has to take an extra dribble. Those little things matter. But if they catch in comfort, get the ball in transition and get the ball moving and flowing the way they want to, it’ll be 90 points.”
The only team to score 90 on Mizzou this year is TCU — and that came in overtime.
There are SEC tournament seeding stakes on the line for both teams. A win clinches Mizzou as the No. 5 seed regardless what happens in other games. LSU can get as high as the No. 3 seed with a win.
Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
Missouri vs. LSU
When • 2 p.m.
Where • Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • LSU leads 8-2; LSU 82, Missouri 78, Feb. 11, 2020
Records • Missouri 15-7, 8-7, LSU 15-8, 10-6
TV, radio • SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, Dane Bradshaw), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 2
KenPom prediction • Missouri 80, LSU 79
Net rankings • LSU No. 29, Missouri No. 40
LSU
Probable starters
G Javonte Smart (6-4, Jr.) … 16.0 ppg, 4.1 apg
G Cameron Thomas (6-4, Fr.) … 22.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg
G Aundre Hyatt (6-6, So.) … 4.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
F Darius Days (6-7, Jr.) … 11.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg
F Trendon Watford (6-9, So.) … 16.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Top reserves
G Josh LeBlanc (6-7, Jr.) … 3.5 ppg
G Mwani Wilkinson (6-5, Fr.) … 3.9 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 14.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.0 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.1 ppg, 33.3 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 7.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-4, Jr.) … 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Who guards Cam Thomas? The five-star freshman from Virginia is one of the most prolific offensive players to come through the SEC in years. Only three players in all of Division I basketball averages more points per game. He’s hit 20 in nine straight games. Only four teams have held him under 20 all season. Sounds like a matchup for Dru Smith, who can further validate his All-SEC status with another strong outing on both ends of the floor. For Thomas, 43% of his shots come from behind the 3-point arc but only 14% at the rim, per HoopMath.com.
• Days is the barometer to LSU’s success: LSU really only has four offensive threats, and when one of them isn’t scoring, the Tigers usually struggle. That one key cog is Days, the veteran forward. LSU is 15-1 when Days scores in double figures and 0-6 when he’s held under 10 points. In losses to Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida and St. Louis University, he totaled just 23 points. He also didn’t play in the rematch against Alabama — and LSU lost by 18.
• Can MU exploit LSU inside? LSU does a solid job of defending the 3-point line, holding teams to 30.1%. That ranks No. 27 in all of Division 1. It’s inside where LSU is vulnerable, allowing opponents to shoot 51.8%. That ranks No. 248. “Tilmon inside will be a huge challenge for us,” Wade said this week. “Rebounding is going to be a big issue. … I’m just really worried about their ability to bludgeon us down low and draw fouls and really whip us at the free throw line.”