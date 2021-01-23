Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers triumph on Rocky Top?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s been nearly half a century since Missouri won a men’s basketball game on Rocky Top. The last time the Tigers took down Tennessee in Knoxville, Cuonzo Martin had just turned 1. Richard Nixon had just won re-election. "The Godfather" was still ruling the box office.
Been a while, right? The win came on Dec. 16, 1972, a 67-57 victory for Norm Stewart’s team over Ray Mears’ Volunteers. John Brown and Gary Link were MU’s leading scorers.
Since then, Mizzou is 0 for Knoxville, losing five straight games there, including two with Martin on the Vols’ sideline.
The Tigers can snap the skid Saturday night and for the second time this year face a team ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. Here’s a closer look at the matchup.
No. 19 Missouri at No. 6 Tennessee
When • 7:30 p.m. CT
Where • Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena
Series; Last meeting • Tennessee leads 10-7; Tennessee 73, Missouri 53, Dec. 30, 2020
Records • Missouri 9-2, 3-2, Tennessee 10-2, 4-2
TV, radio • SEC Network (Paul Sunderland & Joe Kleine), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Tennessee by 8.5
KenPom prediction • Tennessee 68, Missouri 62
Net rankings • Tennessee No. 6, Missouri No. 24
Tennessee
Probable starters
G Keon Johnson (6-5, Fr.) … 9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg
G Josiah-Jordan James (6-6, So.) … 8.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg
G Santiago Vescovi (6-3, So.) … 9.8 ppg, 3.3 apg
F Yves Pons (6-6, Sr.) … 7.3 ppg, 2.1 bpg
F John Fulkerson (6-9, Sr.) … 12.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Top reserves
G Jaden Springer (6-4, Fr.) … 10.0 ppg, 2.3 apg*
G Victor Bailey Jr. (6-6, Jr.) … 11.6 ppg, 30.9 3pt%
*questionable
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 12.9 ppg, 3.4 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 11.6 ppg, 36.8 3pt %
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 12.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
WHAT’S HAPPENED WITH PINSON?
Is it fair to call this a slump for Pinson? He doesn’t think so. Here’s his two-game totals against Texas A&M and South Carolina: nine points, three assists, nine turnovers. He played a season-low 19 minutes in each game. He didn’t get to the free throw line against A&M. He didn’t make a field goal against USC, snapping a streak of 25 games with at least one basket. He took a shot to the noggin late in the first half Tuesday but came back and played in the second half. He just wasn’t effective. He wasn’t himself. And he knows it.
“These last two games, I just look at it as teams are focusing on me,” Pinson said Friday. “And I didn't do a really good job of noticing what they were trying to make me do. So I feel like I did a bad job with that. But it wasn't a slump because we won. I mean, I'm happy to see my guys do good. I'm happy to see the team happy. Since we won, it’s not really a bit of a slump. It's just my team carrying a weight that I couldn't hold. So I feel like just those last few games, I feel like my teammates, every one of them just stepped up a lot. It's just time for me to find my rhythm and find my way in there.”
Martin says he’s not concerned about Pinson’s play the last couple games, but he’s talked to his junior point guard about how he can snap out of the two-game funk.
“He just needs to play with speed,” Martin said. “He's at his best when he's up and down the floor pushing and making plays and not necessarily getting consumed whether or not he turns the ball over. He's going to have turnovers because the way he plays so aggressive. So we want him to push (the ball). It might be a turnover for him pushing the ball, but we benefit in other areas. We just need him to be aggressive. Though he's a guy who’s at the point guard position for us he's a guy that has to be ready and be able to score the ball.
“When he when he's looking to score he's a different player.”
‘JUST PLAY THE GAME’
Thompson-Boling, the third-largest on-campus college arena in the country with a capacity of more than 21,000, would normally be packed for a showdown between two ranked teams. Instead, under reduced capacity protocols, the Vols are averaging just over 4,100 fans her home game. COVID-19 protocols have become the great equalizer in college basketball when it comes to road and home splits. In SEC games, the home team is just 23-19 this season.
“I think it has more than anything to do with the lack of crowds,” Martin said. “I would safely say that because you have you have teams that don't have a lot of experience of winning games on the road and it just shows you the magnitude of what a great fan base can do for you in getting you over the hump and winning basketball games. … (Without crowds) it gives you a sense of calmness to understand the game is literally played on the floor. You don't have to worry about the peripherals, the crowd noise or somebody's getting to you mentally. You can just play the game.”
WILL VOLS BOUNCE BACK?
What’s going on with the Volunteers? A month ago they looked unbeatable, just a step behind nationally elite teams Gonzaga and Baylor. Then they lost at home to Alabama. Then they got blown out of the gym at Florida. Rick Barnes unloaded on his team in Tuesday’s postgame Zoom. He promised lineup changes. He blasted his team’s leadership and effort. Did the message sink in? The answer should come in the game’s opening minutes. If the Vols attack the glass and play their typical relentless defense in the halfcourt, Mizzou will be in for a difficult night.
“I always believe things are never as good as they seem, and things are never as bad as they seem,” Tennessee assistant and former Mizzou guard Kim English told reporters Thursday on Zoom. “We've all watched the film multiple times as we're preparing for Missouri. We'll scrub this film out today and move on, and see as we have to get better in and no different than we would after a win, after an ugly win, after a great win again. When you meet with triumph and disaster, you want to treat those two impostors just the same.”