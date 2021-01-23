Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers triumph on Rocky Top?

Martin says he’s not concerned about Pinson’s play the last couple games, but he’s talked to his junior point guard about how he can snap out of the two-game funk.

“He just needs to play with speed,” Martin said. “He's at his best when he's up and down the floor pushing and making plays and not necessarily getting consumed whether or not he turns the ball over. He's going to have turnovers because the way he plays so aggressive. So we want him to push (the ball). It might be a turnover for him pushing the ball, but we benefit in other areas. We just need him to be aggressive. Though he's a guy who’s at the point guard position for us he's a guy that has to be ready and be able to score the ball.

“When he when he's looking to score he's a different player.”

‘JUST PLAY THE GAME’

Thompson-Boling, the third-largest on-campus college arena in the country with a capacity of more than 21,000, would normally be packed for a showdown between two ranked teams. Instead, under reduced capacity protocols, the Vols are averaging just over 4,100 fans her home game. COVID-19 protocols have become the great equalizer in college basketball when it comes to road and home splits. In SEC games, the home team is just 23-19 this season.