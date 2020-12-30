Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Tigers unlock Vols' elite defense?

2. ROCKY TOP’S STOPPER

The Vols have productive perimeter players, a playmaking point guard and an established big man. But their most versatile and perhaps most valuable player is 6-6 senior Yves Pons. The Frenchman averages only 7.5 points a game, but he defends multiple positions, rebounds on both ends of the floor and protects the rim as well as anyone in the SEC — at just 6-6. Last year, when Pons was voted the SEC defensive player of the year, he had 14 games with at least three blocked shots, including last year’s 10-point win at Mizzou.

“A really good shot blocker, but also a guy who can defend one through five,” Martin said. “We’ve seen it all the time. He can really do that. He might not show on the stats but he covers up a lot of areas for their team with his ability to block a shot, make a play that he’s not assigned.”

Pons will likely open the game matched against Mizzou’s Kobe Brown, but he can handle smaller guards on the wing or take shifts inside against Jeremiah Tilmon or Mitchell Smith. His versatility will be critical.

3. 3-POINT WOES