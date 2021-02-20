Mizzou Gameday Blog: Can Xavier Pinson bust out of slump?

“It’s been a tough season for them,” MU’s Martin said. “Not because of their personnel. Of course, they have great personnel. But when you're dealing with COVID, when your head coach and your leader is dealing with it, when you have key guys out against Tennessee that’s hard. I'm joking, but I'm serious: It's like being on the Screaming Eagle, the ups and downs and highs and lows. It’s a tough ride. You’ve got to have a strong stomach to deal with that. Obviously Frank is as tough as any. So they'll navigate through. He's one of those guys who’s not making excuses. He won't complain about it. But when you have that level of talented team, and if you don't have all your parts … think about it, we just had one guy out and we’re a different team. Imagine you got two or three key guys out. You’re dealing with COVID, can't practice at the level you practice. I'm not sure what you guys know behind the scenes when you have COVID situations, but you can only practice one guy at a time. So it's not a team. It's not like you're still practicing as a team. It’s more or less individual workouts. And now it’s game time and you have to come together and make it work.”