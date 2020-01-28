Mizzou Gameday Blog: Cuonzo on Kobe Bryant, Tray Jackson, Georgia's lottery pick

Before we get to tonight’s game in Columbia, a few words on THE story in basketball and all of sports.
Kobe Bryant’s prodigious NBA career got started just as Cuonzo Martin’s was running on fumes. Martin appeared in three games with Milwaukee during the 1996-97 season, his second and final season in the league, just as Bryant’s rookie year in Los Angeles was tipping off.
(Martin’s final NBA appearance came against Chicago on March 3, 1997. He checked into the game with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter, replacing close friend and former Purdue teammate Glenn Robinson. During the same timeout, a guy named Jordan checked out for the Bulls and took a seat for the rest of the night.)
Martin and Bryant never crossed paths on the same court, but like anyone who’s watched a minute of basketball over the last two decades, Martin witnessed the influence and impact Bryant had on the sport for more than a generation. On his radio show Monday night, Martin shared his first public comments on Bryant’s tragic death in Sunday’s helicopter crash that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
“Tremendous work ethic,” Martin said. “Pound for pound most will say he's probably the hardest working guy that ever played on an NBA roster. He prepared himself, the focus, his reputation for 3 a.m. workouts, 4 a.m. workouts.
“The thing that I've admired most is the time when he got away from the game. The game is what it is. He's blessed with certain gifts. But it’s the time he tried to spend with his family and his daughters, and in the sport the stuff he gave back to the game.
“My prayers are really for his family, just to give his family a peace of mind. You take granted the fact that his wife actually has to get up the next day and continue to live. That’s a hard thing to do when you lose your partner and you lose a child. Sometimes you say, ‘What's the point in living?’ You ask God, ‘Why me? Why does this happen?’
“Whatever the game is, he's a legend. He’s one of the top 10 and all of that. But I just think as his family pulls forward to give them space and allow his wife just to simply breathe.”
“He had a presence when it came to this game," he added, "because I think a lot of guys respected the time he put into it to be a great basketball player.”
Now, as for Tuesday’s game. …
Both Missouri and Georgia are playing like teams destined for the first day of the SEC tournament, when the bottom four seeds play in a mostly empty Bridgestone Arena. Can the winner Tuesday vault out of the SEC cellar and, perhaps, toward a single-digit seed in Nashville? That’s not the kind of goal either team envisioned when the season tipped off, but that’s where things stand in the final days of January.
We’re only one-third through the SEC schedule, but if the SEC tournament were to start now, here’s what the seeds would look like using the league’s tie-breaker system:
1. LSU 6-0
2. Kentucky 5-1
3. Florida 4-2
4. Alabama 4-2
5. Tennessee 4-2
6. Auburn 4-2
7. South Carolina 3-3
8. Mississippi State 3-3
9. Arkansas 3-3
10. Texas A&M 3-3
11. Ole Miss 1-5
12. Missouri 1-5
13. Georgia 1-5
14. Vanderbilt 0-6
That means if the season ended today, Mizzou and Georgia would meet first in the SEC tournament, just like they have each of the last two years.
CAN MU FIND MORE SCORING?
Missouri’s starters combined to score just 14 points at West Virginia. Georgia doesn’t play the same kind of relentless defense or pound the boards like the Mountaineers, but the Tigers clearly need more on the offensive end, from the starters and the bench. Freshman Tray Jackson (finally) saw some extended minutes in Morgantown and played until he fouled out, which barely lasted 10 minutes. He’s still a project on the defensive end, but Martin expects a scoring impact from the freshman when he’s on the floor.
“Progressing,” Martin said. “I remember my experiences my freshman year going against physical, strong older guys. That's not an easy thing to do. I don’t care how talented you are. He fouled out playing 10 minutes. He did his best to keep those guys off the glass. I thought there was probably six more points he left on the table, because he’s an aggressive jumper. He’s a good athlete to be able to finish at the rim with those guys. He’ll get better with that.”
Mitchell Smith is in a shooting funk. He’s missed 13 straight 3-pointers since making two against Florida. Opponents seem to be leaving him open to make those shots — because he consistently misses them. Martin called him the quarterback of the defense and believes he can average 8-10 rebounds a night. Can Smith be more of an inside scorer?
“I would love that,” Martin said. “But it’s the ability to do that and the comfort in doing that. It’s one thing for me to say it. But you have to have the confidence and the ability to do it. I’d love for some guys who are catch-and-shoot guys to drive the ball to the rim every time, but (they) have to be good at dribbling the ball to be able to do that. Those are things we work on in practice now with the confidence with him to be able to do that. Be strong with the ball, make strong plays especially when they switch and have smaller guy defending him.”
LOTTERY PICK ON DISPLAY
The No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft could be on the floor tonight. Georgia’s Anthony Edwards leads all Division I freshmen in scoring at 18.6 points per game. He hasn’t shot as well lately from 3-point range, but he’ll be a chore for anyone assigned to guard him tonight.
The last No. 1 overall NBA draft pick to play at Mizzou Arena? Kentucky’s Karl-Anthony Towns had seven points and two rebounds in 19 minutes in a 69-53 win on Jan. 29, 2015. Before Towns? Blake Griffin in 2009 and Tim Duncan in 1997.
“Strong, physical perimeter player, more of a wing, a two guard,” Martin said. “He can drive the ball, can shoot pull-up 3s, physical post player. Very talented basketball player.”
“He’s one of the better players I've seen at his age who can shot pull-up 3s. He’ll shoot them in transition with both hands but probably prefers to shoot off to the left, even though he’s a right-handed shooter.”
Who guards Edwards? At 6-5 and 220 pounds, Javon Pickett seems the best suited physically, but against Georgia’s smaller lineup, Martin might go small, too, with both point guards on the floor and put Dru Smith, his best perimeter defender, on Edwards for stretches.
BOARD GAME
Here are some alarming stats: The Tigers have been outrebounded in five of their six SEC games and by an average of 8.3 during their four-game losing streak. WVU had a 50-30 edge on the boards on Saturday. The 20-rebound discrepancy was the worst for Mizzou in a game since a 39-point loss at Florida in 2017, when the Gators had a 24-rebound edge.
“Rebounding is toughness,” Martin said. “You have to get bodies on guys. You have to play with toughness. You have to be physical. That comes down to pride more than anything.”
Tom Crean is preaching the same message this week. Georgia is minus-33 on the boards in their three SEC road games—all losses.
“We’ve got to rebound the ball,” he told reporters Monday in Athens, Ga. “We’ve got to deal with their physicality. They’re a very, very aggressive basketball team. And they did that to us last year. We've got to defend their guards. We've definitely got to be able to continue to run our offense because that physicality because of the way they help and recover. We've got to go the cut and play. I mean there's no way around it.
“What we've got establish on the road is we're not going to … just shoot jump shots to get started,” he added. “We did too much of that at Kentucky. We've got to go and we've got establish we're going to cut, we're going to move and we're going to be aggressive.”