Mizzou Gameday Blog: Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will miss South Carolina game, in COVID contact tracing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greetings from the Palmetto State, where it’s a gorgeous, 70-degree evening with no monsoons in the forecast. If you remember Missouri’s last visit to South Carolina, it was a dreary, wet day for the Tigers.
Kickoff for Mizzou-South Carolina is set for 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis time) at Williams-Brice Stadium on SEC Network Alternate.
Lots of roster updates for the Tigers. First off, Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is in COVID-19 contact tracing and did not make the trip. (He did not test positive for the virus and missed nearly the last two weeks of practice, a team spokesman confirmed.) Cornerbacks coach David Gibbs will serve as MU’s coordinator tonight. Staffer Grant O’Brien was elevated to defensive assistant in Walters’ absence.
Several players are out of the game while in COVID contact tracing, including starting defensive tackle Markell Utsey and key backup cornerbacks Ish Burdine and Adam Sparks. Others in contact tracing include receivers J.J. Hester and Boo Smith, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson, offensive guard Dylan Spencer, outside linebackers Sci Martin Jr. and Johnny Walker.
Another big loss for Mizzou tonight: defensive end/outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat will be unavailable. He made the trip to Columbia - his hometown - but he's out of uniform and will be held out.
Spencer and Utsey were suspended by the SEC for the first half of their next game for their role in the fight at Florida on Oct. 31, but after discussions with the league office this week, including commissioner Greg Sankey, the SEC will allow their suspensions to be served tonight, even though neither is available. Also, linebacker Chad Bailey’s half-game suspension will be pushed back to later in the season so that he can be available for all of tonight’s game, as ruled by the SEC.
Mizzou has 56 scholarship players here overall, including three who have been out with injuries and are available only in emergency situations: offensive guard Xavier Delgado, offensive tackle Larry Borom and nose tackle Kobie Whiteside.
The defense is in experienced hands. Gibbs has been a coordinator at four different FBS schools, most recently Texas Tech from 2015-18.
With Robinson unavailable, freshman Brady Cook (Chaminade Prep) is the only other scholarship quarterback available. He has not appeared in a game this season.
MU will be limited at nose tackle without Utsey or Whiteside. Expect Akial Byers to get major snaps inside.
Luke Griffin, a redshirt freshman, is expected to make his first career start at left guard in place of Spencer and Delgado.
Burdine and Sparks are the team's Nos. 3 and 4 cornerbacks. Some untested players will have to see some action - unless starters Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Jarvis Ware play every snap.
