Mizzou Gameday Blog: Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will miss South Carolina game, in COVID contact tracing

Spencer and Utsey were suspended by the SEC for the first half of their next game for their role in the fight at Florida on Oct. 31, but after discussions with the league office this week, including commissioner Greg Sankey, the SEC will allow their suspensions to be served tonight, even though neither is available. Also, linebacker Chad Bailey’s half-game suspension will be pushed back to later in the season so that he can be available for all of tonight’s game, as ruled by the SEC.

Mizzou has 56 scholarship players here overall, including three who have been out with injuries and are available only in emergency situations: offensive guard Xavier Delgado, offensive tackle Larry Borom and nose tackle Kobie Whiteside.

The defense is in experienced hands. Gibbs has been a coordinator at four different FBS schools, most recently Texas Tech from 2015-18.

With Robinson unavailable, freshman Brady Cook (Chaminade Prep) is the only other scholarship quarterback available. He has not appeared in a game this season.

MU will be limited at nose tackle without Utsey or Whiteside. Expect Akial Byers to get major snaps inside.

Luke Griffin, a redshirt freshman, is expected to make his first career start at left guard in place of Spencer and Delgado.

Burdine and Sparks are the team's Nos. 3 and 4 cornerbacks. Some untested players will have to see some action - unless starters Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Jarvis Ware play every snap.

