COLUMBIA, Mo. - Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat rejoined the Missouri depth chart this week but he won't be playing against Troy - or in any game this season. Right before kickoff, Mizzou released the following statement:
"Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football program for the remainder of the season. In consideration of privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter."
Jeffcoat was an expected starter this year until he suffered a sprained left elbow on the first practice of preseason camp. He missed Missouri's first four games but there was hope he'd make his season debut today against Troy.
A light rain is starting to fall on Faurot Field as Missouri and Troy are about 30 minutes from kickoff.
MU left tackle Yasir Durant, who sat out against South Carolina with neck spasms, is going through pregame drills on the field. He was a pregame scratch against the Gamecocks after going through drills with his linemates. On Tuesday, Durant said he expected to play but added that he hadn't fully practiced in two weeks.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is another story, a mystery at this point. The sophomore hasn't played all season after spraining his left elbow on the first day of preseason camp but he was added to the depth chart this week and took part in practice drills Tuesday. However, he's not on the field with the rest of the team. Tigers coach Barry Odom might have an update on his status after the game.