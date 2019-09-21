COLUMBIA, Mo. - If you like offensive football, the first quarter of Missouri-South Carolina was not for you. The Tigers took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter with the day’s lone score coming on a bizarre fumble recovery by the Mizzou defense. By the end of the quarter, the Gamecocks had all of 9 yards of offense.
The Tigers had a golden opportunity to punch in a touchdown early. Missouri got inside the 1-yard line after a 25-yard Richaud Floyd punt return and three first downs by the offense, but on fourth and goal, Kelly Bryant’s quarterback keeper went backward, losing 6 yards on the play.
No problem for the Tigers.
One of the craziest plays of the young season soon unfolded to put Mizzou in front. On second down from the shadow of his own goal line, Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski caught his own pass after it smacked off the hand of defensive end Chris Turner then inexplicably threw the ball to the turf — behind him. Of all 22 players on the field, Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett was the only one with the awareness to grab the ball as it wobbled in the end zone, immediately gesturing a touchdown.
Initially, the officials called it an illegal forward pass, but after a lengthy replay review, the Tigers were indeed awarded a touchdown. Hilinski was ruled to have possession on the catch, and his throw-away was a fumble. Garrett’s touchdown was his second of the season and the third for a Mizzou linebacker this season.
Missouri’s offense was a mess through most of the first quarter. Deep in MU territory on third and long, tailback Tyler Badie lost a fumble, giving the Gamecocks the ball on the 23-yard line. The Gamecocks couldn’t capitalize and missed a 50-yard field goal to squander the positive field position.
As if last year's Missouri-South Carolina game wasn't wet enough, the rain has been coming down on Faurot Field. The showers have been light and intermittent, though the forecast calls for heavier thunderstorms later in the evening.
Left tackle Yasir Durant, who came out of last week's game with a neck injury, is on the field and going through pregame drills. Barry Odom was confident Durant would play today, but the senior starter was limited in MU's Tuesday's practice. However, during pregame walk-through drills, Larry Borom, normally a guard, played left tackle with the No. 1 offense.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, still nursing an elbow injury suffered in preseason camp, is not in uniform for the fourth straight game.