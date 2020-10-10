Mizzou Gameday Blog: Drinkwitz offense on full display vs. LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A second straight Mizzou turnover proved costly for Missouri, but the Tigers didn't wilt against the defending national champions. LSU sacked and stripped Connor Bazelak on third down early in the second quarter then converted the takeaway into a field goal and 24-21 lead.

But Mizzou came right back with its third 75-yard touchdown drive of the day, again showing off Eli Drinkwitz's innovative offense. A 14-yard shovel pass to tight end Niko Hea, after a series of dizzying pre-snap motions, got the ball into the red zone and a play later, wideout Jalen Knox took a handoff 16 yards to the end zone, cutting LSU's lead to 24-21.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz pulled out the tricks early against Louisiana State on Saturday.

For one, he opened the game with both quarterbacks on the field — with neither taking the snap. Connor Bazelak and Shawn Robinson instead watched a running back Larry Rountree III snag the direct snap and rumble for a 3-yard gain. Three plays later, Drinkwitz got creative again, this time with a flea flicker, a handoff to Rountree, a toss back to Bazelak than a bomb to wideout Tauskie Dove for a 58-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead before LSU could figure out what happened. It was Mizzou’s first lead in three games under Eli Drinkwitz.