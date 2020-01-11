Mizzou Gameday Blog: Freshman Mario McKinney suspended

Subscribe for complete Mizzou coverage Find all of Dave Matter's Mizzou coverage without the popups and surveys. Your subscription includes access to our daily e-edition and subscriber-only features. GET STARTED!

And it’s not like Missouri isn’t creating some transition chances: In the small sample size of SEC games, no team is forcing a higher rate of turnovers than Mizzou at 25.9 percent of opponents’ possessions. What’s the point in taking the ball away if you’re in no hurry to do something with it?

FOUL PLAY

Brown and Watson have attempted a combined 104 3-pointers and just 15 free throws. Both are wing players who should have the ability to drive the lane and absorb contact when defenders deny them space on the perimeter for open looks.

Brown especially. As a high school point guard, the 6-7 slasher is used to having the ball in his hands and attacking inside. MU wants to see him drive the ball downhill instead of “settling for the 3-ball,” Martin said.

Mark Smith could afford to follow the same strategy more often, though he’s at least taken 34 free throws. Still, for a player averaging 30 minutes and six 3-pointers a game, when his 3-point shot isn’t falling, there are shorter shots and free throws waiting for him if he attacks inside.