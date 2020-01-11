Mizzou Gameday Blog: Freshman Mario McKinney suspended

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney has been suspended indefinitely, a team spokesman said before tonight's tip-off against Florida. The backup from Vashon High School in St. Louis has appeared in seven of MU's 14 games, averaging 2.6 points in eight minutes per game. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin is expected to address McKinney's status after tonight's game.
McKinney played in just two minutes in Tuesday's loss to Tennessee. He sat out five straight games during nonconfernce play, including the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in his hometown.
With his team stuck on 59 points in both of of its SEC losses, Missouri's Cuonzo Martin might want to search Craigslist for the next Paul O'Liney. If not, the Tigers could use natural offensive enhancements tonight when Florida visits for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Whether it comes in the form of halfcourt sets, transition buckets, 3-pointers, layups, midrange jumpers or free throws, Mizzou (8-6, 0-2 SEC) needs to see the orange sphere slip through the white net. In five of their six losses, the Tigers have failed to score more than 60 points. Martin will always prioritize defense and rebounding, but he’s not too stubborn to acknowledge his team needs to find some answers on the offensive end.
Martin has some solutions in mind. They’re hardly revolutionary but they should be an emphasis tonight: Transition baskets and free throws.
We’ll touch on that and more in these three keys to the game.
TIGERS ON THE RUN?
With their halfcourt offense seemingly bogged down in quicksand, Martin and his players discussed Friday igniting a barely existent transition game. Tennessee turned the ball over 21 times Tuesday, but the Tigers scored only two points in transition. In six games against high-major conference opponents, MU scored only 20 points in transition, with nearly half those points (nine) coming against Oklahoma.
“We just feel like as a team when we're playing good defense and forcing turnovers we need to get some easier baskets for us in transition,” junior guard Mark Smith said. “Sometimes those easy baskets can give us a spark and the energy that we need.”
“Getting out and running,” Martin said. “It’s not so much the point guard always being the ball-handler, but other guys being able to handle it make sound decisions, I think we can get five to 10 more points (per game) in that area.”
Martin’s point is a message to his wings, player like Smith, Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson and Kobe Brown: They can initiate fast-break opportunities by pushing the ball upcourt and looking for open teammates without having to rely on point guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson to handle the ball after a change in possession. Across the SEC, only South Carolina and Texas A&M have a less efficient offense than Missouri right now through two conference games.
And it’s not like Missouri isn’t creating some transition chances: In the small sample size of SEC games, no team is forcing a higher rate of turnovers than Mizzou at 25.9 percent of opponents’ possessions. What’s the point in taking the ball away if you’re in no hurry to do something with it?
FOUL PLAY
Brown and Watson have attempted a combined 104 3-pointers and just 15 free throws. Both are wing players who should have the ability to drive the lane and absorb contact when defenders deny them space on the perimeter for open looks.
Brown especially. As a high school point guard, the 6-7 slasher is used to having the ball in his hands and attacking inside. MU wants to see him drive the ball downhill instead of “settling for the 3-ball,” Martin said.
Mark Smith could afford to follow the same strategy more often, though he’s at least taken 34 free throws. Still, for a player averaging 30 minutes and six 3-pointers a game, when his 3-point shot isn’t falling, there are shorter shots and free throws waiting for him if he attacks inside.
“Shot fake and get to the rim,” Martin said. “Being strong and finishing around the rim, shooting floaters and shooting pull-ups off the glass, those sorts of things. It’s not as if he has great lift where he can dunk on guys in traffic. So it's now the maneuvering and continued skill development of finishing around the rim (against) bigger guys. I think that's the next part (for Smith) and trying to get to the free throw line more.”
GO-TO GATORS
Florida has a several All-SEC candidates but might feature the league’s best big man in graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. and the best young point guard in sophomore Andrew Nembhard.
Blackshear, a 6-10, former All-ACC forward from Virginia Tech, leads the Gators with 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds and he lives at the free throw line. He has four games with 10 free throw attempts and is shooting 17 of 21 from the foul line in two SEC games. He’s also one of the game’s best offensive rebounders. Six times he’s taken at least four boards off the offensive glass. He's also made 12 3-pointers.
“He does a great job when he ducks in and posts up,” Martin said. “Also he does a good job of if he misses a shot around the rim he has good length, good timing to get offensive rebounds to get the put-back that way. He's a skilled big guy 6-10, 240 pounds. He’s skilled on the perimeter. He can do a lot of things. He puts you in tough spots especially when you switch actions with him because he's a skilled and talented guy around that rim.”
Nembhard didn’t do much against Mizzou in last year’s matchup in Gainesville, finishing with only four points with four assists. He’s been outstanding of late, averaging 23 points and seven assists in UF’s first two SEC contests, including a 21-10 game last time out at South Carolina.
“Last game is over, of course,” White said this week, “and he's got to prepare to have a really big one here at Missouri. We're going to need him to do so. … He can't go to Missouri and we can't go to Missouri and say, ‘Hey, you got to go get 25 again and you’ve got to get up this many shots.’ We'll see how we're defended. He’s just got to make good decisions and be aggressive and play with that level of confidence. The ball will find the open guy.”
A point of emphasis for the Tigers will be limiting turnovers and transition chances for the Gators. That’s when Nembhard, a big point guard at 6-5, is at his best, leading the break with a fleet of talented wing players around him.
“You have to make them work in the halfcourt,” Martin said. “Nembhard has always been good in transition, passing the ball and he's really improved his pull up and his 3-three ball now. … If you allow him coming down in transition he’ll pick you apart. Talented player. You’ve go to keep him in front of you. Easier said than done.”