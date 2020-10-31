Mizzou Gameday Blog: Halftime brawl follows Gators' comeback

It’s nothing but field goal attempts early at The Swamp. Two through the uprights for Florida, one wide right for Missouri.

Florida had no trouble waltzing into the red zone on its first two series, but both times Mizzou’s defense forced field goal attempts as the Gators took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.

Mizzou cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. deflected what could have been a touchdown pass to stall UF’s opening drive. On the Gators’ next series, Chris Turner slammed quarterback Kyle Trask to the turf at the line of scrimmage on third and long. Trask carved through the Tigers’ defense early, completing 7 of his first 12 passes for 128 yards in the first quarter.

Mizzou reached the red zone on its second series but Harrison Mevis missed a 31-yard field goal to spoil the Tigers’ first scoring chance. The Tigers punted on their two other first-quarter series.

PREGAME UPDATE

Greetings from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, known in these parts and well beyond as The Swamp.

Lots of roster updates to pass along as Missouri and No. 10 Florida have just kicked off.