Mizzou Gameday Blog: Howland wowed by Tigers' turnaround

“In years past you’d always like to have a stopper, more of an interior defender and then a perimeter guy,” Martin said. “But the game has changed because you have guys that can go inside and outside as players. So you just you'd like to have a lot of good defenders. For him he's on the perimeter. He'll be inside. He’ll probably spend most of his time up on the perimeter, so when you have traditional big guys it’s hard to defend that because he can shoot the ball, he can put it on the floor and he can post up the smaller guys. You try your best to make a guy like that uncomfortable more than anything because if he plays with comfort it'll be the same result we played at their place.”

FAB AT THE FOUR

The Tigers have committed to Kobe Brown as their starting power forward, but Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun have been the top reserves there and continue to get important minutes. Unlike Braun and Smith, Tray Jackson doesn’t have the versatility to play the five/center position. That seems to have kept him stuck on the bench more here lately. Asked about the evolution of the power forward position Friday, Martin focused on those getting the recent playing time.

“Kobe obviously starts the game at the four but you slowly move Kobe to the three when you have those other guys in there,” Martin said. “And I think when it's all said and done Kobe’s a guy who will be a one, two or three, maybe four as well. Parker’s a guy who can do both (four and five), because he understands what's going on. Mitch can do both. I think it makes us strong. I really do. And I think we’re a better rebounding team. We have those guys having a presence. I think the one key with Parker is being an aggressive scorer, looking to score, because he can do a lot of things. It's not like he doesn't want to score, but he has to look to score. I think that that opens up a lot of things for other guys when he's aggressive because he's the one guy at that position who can put the ball on the floor.”