Mizzou Gameday Blog: Kobe Brown ready for liftoff?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri returns home tonight after a rough two-game road trip, facing what amounts to a must-win contest if the Tigers hope to salvage their season. It’s the first day of classes on campus. Maybe that means some students will rediscover Mizzou Arena for the 8 p.m. tip-off against Texas A&M. Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR MU?
Are we seeing a Kobe Brown breakthrough? For the first time all season the freshman forward/guard/swingman/whatever we’re calling him wasn’t in the starting lineup at Alabama on Saturday. That didn’t stop him from scoring 11 points in 24 minutes, the second-most action he’s seen in a game this season. Why did Cuonzo Martin start Javon Pickett over Brown, who was making his homecoming in the state of Alabama? Two reasons, Martin explained on his radio show Monday night:
1. Against Alabama’s smaller, 3-point-heaving starting five, the Tigers wanted to go smaller and quicker — 6-5 Pickett over 6-7 Brown — to keep up with the Tide’s perimeter shooters to open the game.
2. After a lifeless start at Mississippi State, Martin wanted Pickett on the floor to provide more energy.
Brown was on the floor just 2:03 into the game, and while he was a step slow on defense at times and only logged a turnover and foul in his first two stints, he gradually became more assertive on offense and attacked the paint. For the game, he was MU’s only player not to miss a shot at the rim. The Tigers were 11 of 27 on dunks and layups. Here’s how those shots broke down:
Brown: 5 of 5
Reed Nikko: 2 of 4
Dru Smith: 2 of 5
Mitchell Smith: 1 of 3
Xavier Pinson: 1 of 4
Tray Jackson: 0 of 1
Mark Smith: 0 of 1
Torrence Watson: 0 of 1
Pickett: 0 of 3
It was Brown’s second straight game in double figures — he scored a career-high 14 at Mississippi State last Tuesday — and while he finished the game with the worst plus-minus tally of any player on either team (minus-13), the rookie has impressed his coach with his ability to resist 3-pointers for off-the-dribble attacks inside.
“I think at some point, you will certainly see Kobe, as he continues to progress, he’ll be what you consider a big on the floor as a five, because his ability to guard and make plays and, more offensively, he can shoot the ball and get to the rim,” Martin said. “Not many fives can guard him. As he continues to grow and understand how to defend big guys … because he's strong enough it's just a matter of going through it … now he creates an advantage for us on the offensive side of the ball because you’re not defending him with a traditional big.”
Brown was the first player Martin mentioned when talking about individual progress he’s seen since the start of the season. While Martin sees Brown being able to play the five or four position in a smaller lineup, he believes he’s got the talent to eventually develop into a primary ball-handler.
“Like I said to him and after our game at Alabama, he has a chance to be as good as any all-around player in this league,” Martin said. “He’s growing into it. More than anything is him believing that he can because, again, his ability to make plays off the dribble. He's a guy you can put at the point at some point. I think he'll eventually grow into that (position.) I think he has improved his defensive prowess. I think he's getting there. I think he has to become an elite rebounder because he's averaging maybe about three a game. He's a guy that should be getting six or seven rebounds a game.”
RELIEF ON THE ARC?
It wasn’t that long ago we talked about Mizzou being an elite defensive team, especially on the perimeter. In nonconference action, the Tigers held four different opponents to just two 3-pointers, including Temple and Illinois. Something’s gone amiss lately. MU’s last four opponents have made 39 of 99 3-pointers, nearly 40 percent. The Tigers are 2-6 when they allow their opponent to shoot 30 percent from deep, with the victories coming against Florida and Morehead State. In Martin’s first two seasons at Mizzou, the Tigers ranked No. 4 and No. 2 in 3-point percentage defense in SEC action. Through five games MU has sunk to No. 14, allowing its first five opponents to shoot 37.4 percent.
What gives?
In the first half at Alabama on Saturday, Martin thought the Tigers helped too much on defense, leaving their man on the perimeter defend the ball and clog up driving lanes inside. That led to too many open 3s, he said. Otherwise, shooters are getting too comfortable, especially Alabama’s John Petty. MU’s scouting report called for Petty’s defender to force the 3-point marksman to put the ball on the floor toward the free throw line. Instead, he sank 4 of 10 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 20 points.
“I thought watching film in the first half that they made four tough (3s),” he said. “The other ones we didn’t do a great job of closing out. You can't allow Petty to get open looks at all. His game has to be off the dribble. … We said before as a staff everything heightens when you get into conference play. Your margin for error is gone. That no longer exists. So the one-on-one defense is very important, contesting and, like anything else, taking the scouting report to the floor.”
Here’s the good news: Texas A&M is awful from 3-point range. The Aggies aren’t as bad as Vanderbilt was Saturday against Tennessee — the Commodores were 0 for 25 from deep — but as of today, Buzz Williams’ team ranks No. 350 in Division I in 3-point shooting at 25.5 percent, ahead of only Incarnate Word, Jackson State and Maryland Eastern Shore. A&M is on pace to have the worst 3-point shooting season for a high-major team in the KenPom era, which goes back to the 2001-02 season. The previous low over that span was St. John’s at 26.6 in 2005-06.
RIMS UNDER FIRE
Mizzou Arena rims, consider yourselves warned. Nebo is coming.
Jeremiah Tilmon won’t play for the Tigers tonight, and this is a game where Martin could definitely use his 6-10 junior. Mizzou’s had trouble slowing down big men since the start of SEC play, from Kentucky’s Nick Richards (21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks), to Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. (22 points) to Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry (23 points, 10 rebounds). Now it’s Josh Nebo’s turn.
The 6-9 forward has been one of the SEC’s most productive and efficient players at the rim, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. He leads the SEC in true shooting percentage (74.4), effective field goal percentage (77.4) and free throw rate (122.6); ranks second in 2-point field goal percentage (80.0); ranks third in offensive rating (132.6); ranks fifth in block percentage (10.0); and ranks seventh in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (6.5). No player in college basketball has more career blocks than Nebo’s 255. He’s not a high-volume shooter, taking only six shots per game, but he’s attempted a team-high 90 free throws. The next-highest on the Aggies is Quenton Jackson with 57.
“He’s strong, he’s physical, he's a great athlete,” Martin said. “Anything around the rim where he has an advantage he’s dunking the ball. He’s a physical rebounder physical post player. He knows how to get position, gets good angles. If he has as an angle on you, your best opportunity is to foul him because he's going to dunk the ball if he can.”