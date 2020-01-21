Mizzou Gameday Blog: Kobe Brown ready for liftoff?

“Like I said to him and after our game at Alabama, he has a chance to be as good as any all-around player in this league,” Martin said. “He’s growing into it. More than anything is him believing that he can because, again, his ability to make plays off the dribble. He's a guy you can put at the point at some point. I think he'll eventually grow into that (position.) I think he has improved his defensive prowess. I think he's getting there. I think he has to become an elite rebounder because he's averaging maybe about three a game. He's a guy that should be getting six or seven rebounds a game.”

RELIEF ON THE ARC?

It wasn’t that long ago we talked about Mizzou being an elite defensive team, especially on the perimeter. In nonconference action, the Tigers held four different opponents to just two 3-pointers, including Temple and Illinois. Something’s gone amiss lately. MU’s last four opponents have made 39 of 99 3-pointers, nearly 40 percent. The Tigers are 2-6 when they allow their opponent to shoot 30 percent from deep, with the victories coming against Florida and Morehead State. In Martin’s first two seasons at Mizzou, the Tigers ranked No. 4 and No. 2 in 3-point percentage defense in SEC action. Through five games MU has sunk to No. 14, allowing its first five opponents to shoot 37.4 percent.

What gives?