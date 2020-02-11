Mizzou Gameday Blog: Martin goes deep on coaching today's generation

Today’s game preview in the Post-Dispatch and online at STLtoday.com touched on the playing time for freshman Tray Jackson, a much-discussed topic all season as the four-star rookie has been in and out of the rotation from week to week, game to game.
The topic resurfaced during Monday’s media session with coach Cuonzo Martin before the Tigers (11-12, 3-7 SEC) left Columbia for tonight’s game at No. 25 Louisiana State (17-6, 8-2). Talking in general about young players who expect immediate playing time in college, Martin relayed a story from his freshman year at Purdue in 1992. The Boilermakers were playing at Illinois, his home-state school and the program he nearly chose coming out of East St. Louis. His mother came to Champaign to attend the game — and he barely played. Instead of bark in his ear about his lack of playing time, Sandra Martin had a different response when she greeted her son after the game.
The anecdote is baked into what became a long discussion on outsized expectations for young players, NBA dreams and Martin’s unique approach in these cases with his own personal, historical context. Rarely in the middle of the season does a coach in a major college sport open up about his personal philosophies and worldview when it comes to his sport and his role within the sport, but that’s exactly what Martin did Monday. Here’s a sampling of his comments:
“I think the biggest thing that changed was the opportunity to go into a draft after high school. I think that's where it started. All of a sudden, the one and done. … But the biggest key is always the balance of what's being said. Because you always want to be on the same page, on the same team if you want this kid to be successful. And not everybody gets to that point at the same time. So the strength comes where each young man understands what's important.
“For me, I can only speak in my situation growing up, when I called home (from college) my mom was grateful for me to have an opportunity to get a college degree. The basketball part she never really talked about. It was like, OK, my son is playing and if he's happy than I'm happy. But how many minutes are you getting? There was never anything like that (discussed).
“I tell a story all the time and maybe I’ve told you guys several times. When I was a freshman coming out of high school I wanted to go to Illinois, but they had some situations that took place and I opened up (my recruitment) and it came down to Purdue and Connecticut and I decided to go to Purdue. And my mom came to the game we played at Illinois, I played 45 seconds as a freshman. All my mom said at the end of the game … at that time we had Hallmark cards. She gave the coaching staff each a Hallmark card and gave hugs and all that. All she said to me was, ‘Are you reading your Bible?’ That was it. There was a hug and it wasn’t about how many minutes (I played.) That was it. That was the growth right there. I was never a guy who was going to bail out or give in or anything like that because, my high school coach, what am I going to call him and tell him I’m not playing? That has nothing to do with me. That’s what he would say. You know what to do.
“Now, if you've been mistreated that’s one thing, but if it's just about the basketball piece, I say to parents all the time, ‘Let him go through that. Because he’ll grow into that. Whatever it is, he’ll grow. It’s a lesson.’ If you allow him to continue to jump and make moves he’ll never learn then all of a sudden they become fathers, husbands and parents. They have some tough lessons, but they didn't get equipped to deal with those lessons at 15, 16, 17, 18. They’ll struggle in life.”
On every young player expecting to play in the NBA, Martin said, “There's nothing wrong with that. I think that's a good thing. But that has to be backed up with the work. Because … for example, I'll say to my son (Chase, a high school senior) … and he works hard. He comes in all the time and works on his game. I don't see him as being an NBA player right now in my eyes, but I'm not God. But you can work toward being a great CEO of a company. You can work toward being a doctor. You can work toward being a president because of your work ethic. It’s still the same thing. The work is the work. And you look at the percentage there’s most successful CEOs than basketball players as far as numbers, so why not? If you put yourself in position to work extremely hard and be grateful for the opportunity, I think you have a chance to be successful in life.”
“I think too many times youth they question everything. There's nothing wrong with it, but sometimes it’s just a matter of doing, because I think for every adult I have to be (my players’) eyes. Like I say to our players when it comes to this, ‘I’ve got to be your eyes for 10, 20 years down the road. So you have to be the trust me now. You don’t have to agree with me, but you have to trust me now. If you don't trust me and you think I’m harming you, let me help you find a new location so you can be successful. I still want you to be successful. There's nothing wrong with that. I'm not for everybody.’
“I think that's where people get lost. That doesn't mean that's a bad thing. But if you want comfort, you don't want to go through life. There are bumps in the road and there’s pain in a journey in order for you to be successful. I think that's the beautiful thing of life. Like our guys, you go through these bumps , you lose this game, but what did you learn from it? I tell our guys, ‘Take notes, write it down. How did you feel in that particular moment in the game? How'd you feel? Write it down. Write it down because it'll come back at some point in life. You get to this bump in the road, boom, as opposed to it being a roadblock. Where you stop, your life stops. That's got to be a bump in the road. Turn, navigate here, GPS, keep going. That’s it. If you’re able to do that you’ll have a successful life. And then at the end of the day, your success is your success.”
“I can’t judge and say, ‘Dave, your life, I want that.’ That's not the path God gave me. I’ve blaze this trail. I’ve gotta deal with it. And I think that is the most important thing for young guys to understand. Yes, it’s OK to applaud when you look on your Instagram, your social pages (and have) a lot of success. That’s OK. But your path is your path and your successes is in that mirror you look in every morning.”
On parents pushing their kids to the NBA: “That's a beautiful thing, though. Because at the end of the day, success is success. If I make it to the NBA that means I’m successful. It’s the same thing as every student on campus. If I want to be a doctor and there’s a path to get there fast I'm all about that. That's why every kid goes to school here. If they have a major and their parents are involved, here’s the plan. It's the same thing. So I love for the parents that want their kids to go to the NBA, but also but we have to be realistic and understand this is what's required. You have to have the natural parts first, then here's what's required to get to that point. You have to do all those things. It's like if you try to be a med student. There’s a process to be a med student. I think the parents and the child got to be on board to be that and do that. And there’s a lot of hours to being successful at that. My mom knew Coach Keady was the coach. And that was it.”
Now, Tuesday’s game against the No. 25 Tigers in Baton Rouge ..
BALANCED IN BATON ROUGE
Will Wade — yes, he’s still coaching at LSU despite what the FBI tapes recorded—rarely dips deep into his bench. LSU ranks No. 331 out of 353 Division I teams in bench minutes (22.6 percent), per KenPom, one spot ahead of Arkansas. LSU’s scoring averages are incredibly balanced: all five starters averaged between 11.7 to 15.9 points per game. Junior guard Skylar Mays, the leading scorer and No. 2 in assists at 3.3 per game, would be Martin’s choice for SEC player of the year, he said Monday.
“He’s done a tremendous job of giving them balance as a team,” Martin said. “He has tremendous poise, in my opinion. He’s probably MVP of the league right now if I had to give a vote. I just like the way he plays on both sides of the basketball, his leadership, his experience, his competitive nature. He makes them go.”
LSU ranks No. 4 in adjusted offensive efficiency at 118.2 points per 100 possessions, behind only Gonzaga, Dayton and Iowa. They do most of their damage shooting inside the 3-point arc. The Tigers make 56.3 percent of their 2-point shots, which ranks No. 7 in all of Division I. They also rank No. 10 in offensive rebound percentage at 35.9. LSU isn’t a great 3-point shooting team (31 percent) but doesn’t rely on 3-pointers. They account for only 23.1 percent of LSU’s points, which ranks No. 327 in Division I.
“They do a great job of getting to the rim,” Martin said. “They’re probably the one team in our league that it’s hard to guard each individual guy 1-on-1 without filling the gaps and helping because they can get to the basket. They make you make adjustments because all five of them are athletic so they’ll make you pay when you help. They’re probably the only team in our league, in my opinion, where every guy on the floor can make a play off the dribble one through five. They average about a little under six 3s a game. They have guys that can shoot the ball, but if I can get to the rim every time why shoot the 3-ball?”
PINSON COMING OF AGE
Can Xavier Pinson back up one strong game with another? He went for 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds in Saturday’s overtime win over Arkansas. Down the stretch he played under control as the quarterback of MU’s offense.
“He can score the ball,” Martin said. “He’s good at going off the dribble and just being aggressive with it. … Even though his frame is slight he’s still going to attack strong and make contact because he’s a good free throw shooter and when you have a slight frame like that he can be shifty get fouls and find guys.”
Pinson’s production is still up and down, but he’s starting to pile up multiple quality games. In SEC play he’s 12th in assist rate, 12th in steal rate, 12th in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, sixth in free throw shooting and has his 3-point shooting up to 35.3 percent in conference games, 16th in the SEC.
He might be able connect deep tonight: LSU is last in the SEC in 3-point percentage defense in league play at 35.9 percent.
BIGS UNDER PRESSURE
With Jeremiah Tilmon back on the sideline, Mizzou needs production from bigs Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko in their expanded roles in the frontcourt. There are nights when the Tigers are overwhelmed inside. Against smaller Arkansas, the Smith-Nikko became a strength, combining for 19 points and 22 rebounds.
“As Mitch and Reed continue to grow … and I know you sit there and say, ‘Well, one’s a senior, one’s a junior,’ but they haven't played at this level, a lot of major minutes. Reed had 11 and 11 (against Arkansas.) That's impressive. So the next step is being able to do it in a road environment and against good teams and be consistent. Now you’re going toe to toe with the other guy. I think when you look at West Virginia, (Texas) A&M or Mississippi State, when we went up against the other fours and fives we haven’t won those battles. Even at South Carolina, that’s where the separation was. So we have to be able to hold our own in that area. I think everything else will fall in place.”