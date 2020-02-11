Mizzou Gameday Blog: Martin goes deep on coaching today's generation

“I think that's where people get lost. That doesn't mean that's a bad thing. But if you want comfort, you don't want to go through life. There are bumps in the road and there’s pain in a journey in order for you to be successful. I think that's the beautiful thing of life. Like our guys, you go through these bumps , you lose this game, but what did you learn from it? I tell our guys, ‘Take notes, write it down. How did you feel in that particular moment in the game? How'd you feel? Write it down. Write it down because it'll come back at some point in life. You get to this bump in the road, boom, as opposed to it being a roadblock. Where you stop, your life stops. That's got to be a bump in the road. Turn, navigate here, GPS, keep going. That’s it. If you’re able to do that you’ll have a successful life. And then at the end of the day, your success is your success.”

“I can’t judge and say, ‘Dave, your life, I want that.’ That's not the path God gave me. I’ve blaze this trail. I’ve gotta deal with it. And I think that is the most important thing for young guys to understand. Yes, it’s OK to applaud when you look on your Instagram, your social pages (and have) a lot of success. That’s OK. But your path is your path and your successes is in that mirror you look in every morning.”