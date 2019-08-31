UPDATED, 7:15 p.m.
LARAMIE, Wyo. - Larry Rountree punched in his first touchdown of the season, a 2-yard burst off the left tackle in a short-yardage formation behind fullback Dawson Downing. Missouri's not getting much from Wyoming and take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
Bryant has been sharp in his Mizzou debut, completing 7 of his first 9 passes for 87 yards, plus 19 yards on the ground.
***
It was grad transfer to grad transfer for Missouri's first touchdown of the season. Kelly Bryant somehow avoided getting sacked on third and goal from the 3, stepped up in the pocket and lofted a pass to Jonathan Nance for the first points of the year. Barry Odom had called timeout as the Tigers lined up for the third down, and coming out of the timeout the offense nearly snapped the ball with only 10 players on the field, until slot receiver Barrett Banister ran on the field just in time. The drive covered 65 yards on 12 plays and chewed up 4:31 off the clock.
Bryant converted a third-down on a read-option keeper - a play the Tigers rarely used in that situation with Drew Lock at quarterback. Bryant picked up 8 yards off the corner on third and 3 inside the red zone.
LARAMIE, Wyo. - Greetings from the highest point in college football, Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium, where they'll let you know at every corner that you're 7,220 feet above sea level.
It's a clear, hot day here in the Equality State with temperatures in the 80s and expected to dip into the low 70s by evening. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. St. Louis time on CBS Sports Network. (That's not the same as CBS.)
The Tigers have arrived at War Memorial Stadium but have already had some road woes since Friday. The team's flight out of Columbia was delayed nearly several hours because the plane had a busted windshield wiper - not ideal during the afternoon showers that pelted Missouri. The team managed to arrange for a second plane with fully functional wipers and made it to Cheyenne Friday night. Then, this morning, a power outage throughout the city of Cheyenne knocked out the electricity at the team hotel in Cheyenne - about 45 minutes before Lee Corso and company made their picks on "College GameDay." Power came back on before the team boarded their bus for the 40-mile drive to Laramie.
Keep the refresh button handy throughout the evening for regular updates before and during the game.
***
The Tigers are wearing white jerseys and white pants with a new black-gold-black stripe down the side of the pants. MU's black helmets, with the oval Tiger head logo, also feature a new stripe gold stripe down the middle outlined in white.
Senior left tackle Yasir Durant will serve as MU's sixth game-day captain today, along with regular captains Kelly Bryant, Larry Rountree, Jordan Elliott, Cale Garrett and DeMarkus Acy.
***
A dozen true freshmen made the trip for Missouri. On offense, quarterback Connor Bazelak, running back Anthony Watkins, wide receiver Maurice Massey, tight end Niko Hea, offensive lineman Thalen Robinson. On defense, defensive linemen Darius Robinson and Isaiah McGuire, linebacker Devin Nicholson, cornerback Chris Shearin and safeties Stacy Brown, Jalani Williams and Martez Manuel.
***
A couple injured players aren't here in uniform today, as expected: linebacker Cameron Wilkins (knee) and defensvie end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow).
***
Here were Mizzou's starters in pregame walkthroughs:
LT Yasir Durant
LG Larry Borom
C Trystan Colon-Castillo
RG Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
RT Hyrin White
QB Kelly Bryant
RB Larry Rountree
WR Jalen Knox, Jonathan Nance, Johnathon Johnson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
And the defensive starters:
DE Chris Turner, Jatorian Hansford
DT Jordan Elliott, Kobie Whiteside
LB Cale Garrett, Nick Bolton
S Khalil Oliver, Tyree Gillespie, Joshuah Bledsoe
CB DeMarkus Acy, Jarvis Ware