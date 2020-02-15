Mizzou Gameday Blog: Pearl built Auburn into SEC powerhouse

“I think what happens is, obviously, recruiting is very important,” Martin said. “You talk culture of your program and you build that. You get the right pieces in your program. Then I think … it’s always one or two guys (join the team) and a program just shifts. One or two guys. They can come in as freshmen or come in as juniors, whatever it is. Or a guy grows into the next season and then they rally the troops and guys follow one or two person’s lead. I don't think it takes a whole roster of guys. I’ve always said you want to avoid major injuries for key guys.

"But if your culture is right and the people are good and you’re working toward the right things, man, you (just need to) get one or two good players … And that doesn't necessarily mean a star player. That means a guy who can change the mentality, his leadership qualities, his character qualities his work ethic. Like a Kassius Robertson. He’s in the gym and all of a sudden you look up a month later seven guys are in the gym as opposed to just him being the one. It changes who you are. That’s what it simply is.”

You can make a case Brown and Harper were those program-changers for Auburn. At Mizzou, Robertson came and left in a flash as a graduate transfer. The Porter brothers were long gone before the program could establish any traction. Does Martin have anyone else who fits his own description?