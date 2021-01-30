Mizzou Gameday Blog: Pickett makes first start of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time this season, Cuonzo Martin has changed up his starting lineup: Junior guard Javon Pickett is in for senior guard Mark Smith. Pickett has been a steady producer off the bench this season, while Smith has gone through lapses with turnovers and poor 3-point shooting. MU's other four starters stay the same: Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Kobe Brown and Jeremiah Tilmon.

PREGAME BLOG

The last time Mizzou hosted TCU for a men’s basketball game was two arenas ago for the Tigers and four conferences ago for the Horned Frogs. Norm Stewart had just enrolled at MU to play for Sparky Stalcup. Bob Reiter and Win Wilfong were the Tigers’ top players.

It was 1952. Mizzou still played at Brewer Fieldhouse. TCU belonged to the Southwest Conference.

On Saturday, we get the long-awaited rematch. (Forgive the morning sarcasm.) Of course, for about two weeks in October 2011 Mizzou and TCU were both members of the Big 12. The league had just welcomed the Horned Frogs to replace Texas A&M while hoping to salvage Mizzou as its 10th member. Instead, Mizzou secured a pathway out of the Big 12 and into the SEC.