LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Greetings from War Memorial Stadium for what figures to be an unusual season finale between Missouri and Arkansas for the Battle Line Rivalry. This marks MU's first regular-season finale since 1996 where neither team will move on to a bowl game.
There have been reports that multiple Arkansas players, possibly into the double digits, will miss the game because of the mumps. Yes, it's been that kind of year for the 2-9 Razorbacks.
As for the visitors from Missouri, all three Tiger quarterbacks are going through pregame drills: Kelly Bryant, Taylor Powell and Connor Bazelak. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley strongly hinted this week that if Bryant can't play Saturday, Bazelak would be the choice over Powell. Bazelak, a true freshman, has only appeared in two games this season (SEMO, Georgia), so he will still preserve his year of eligibility if he sees the field against the Razorbacks.
Bazelak indeed took the first snaps with the No. 1 offense during pregame walk-through plays, which is a good indicator that he will start.
Cornerback DeMarkus Acy (hamstring) and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson (shoulder) were not with the team during pregame warmups. Johnson has missed the last three games and Acy sat out last week against Tennessee.