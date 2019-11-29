LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Kelly Bryant experience is apparently over. The graduate transfer quarterback from Clemson didn’t start Friday’s season finale against Arkansas as Barry Odom instead went with freshman Connor Bazelak. Bryant has been dealing with hamstring and knee injuries for several weeks.
Bazelak is making his first career start and just his third appearance this season. He played late against Southeast Missouri in the third game of the season and had a promising drive late in the Georgia game that stalled at the 1-yard line. The Dayton, Ohio native played in a run-oriented wishbone offense in high school but has played well enough in his reserve role to pass junior Taylor Powell on the depth chart. Powell started the Georgia game but until Bazelak replaced him in the fourth quarter.
Bazelak completed a difficult third-down pass under pressure on his opening drive but couldn’t secure an under-center snap on fourth-and-1, giving the Razorbacks possession inside Mizzou territory. The Hogs took advantage of the field position with a 19-yard touchdown pass form Jack Lindsey to Trey Knox.
Bazelak found the secret to success on MU’s next drive: throw the ball to Barrett Banister. The slot receiver from Fayetteville, Ark., proved to be his favorite target on MU’s next series, catching four passes for 39 yards, all for first downs, including three third-down conversions. Larry Rountree punched in a game-tying 5-yard touchdown run to finish off a 14-play drive. It was Mizzou’s first touchdown scored by someone other than backup running back Tyler Badie since the Oct. 19 game at Vanderbilt.
But Bazelak’s day might have ended on the next series. He was knocked to the turf on a third-down scramble and sprained his right knee. He’s considered doubtful to return, per a team spokesman. Powell replaced him on the next series.
Greetings from War Memorial Stadium for what figures to be an unusual season finale between Missouri and Arkansas for the Battle Line Rivalry. This marks MU's first regular-season finale since 1996 where neither team will move on to a bowl game.
There have been reports that multiple Arkansas players, possibly into the double digits, will miss the game because of the mumps. Yes, it's been that kind of year for the 2-9 Razorbacks.
As for the visitors from Missouri, all three Tiger quarterbacks are going through pregame drills: Kelly Bryant, Taylor Powell and Connor Bazelak. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley strongly hinted this week that if Bryant can't play Saturday, Bazelak would be the choice over Powell. Bazelak, a true freshman, has only appeared in two games this season (SEMO, Georgia), so he will still preserve his year of eligibility if he sees the field against the Razorbacks.
Bazelak indeed took the first snaps with the No. 1 offense during pregame walk-through plays, which is a good indicator that he will start.
Cornerback DeMarkus Acy (hamstring) and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson (shoulder) were not with the team during pregame warmups. Johnson has missed the last three games and Acy sat out last week against Tennessee.