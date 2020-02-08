Mizzou Gameday Blog: Rally for Rhyan brings out Tigers' best

COLUMBIA, Mo. — There is one central message that Missouri senior center Reed Nikko has shared with his younger teammates heading into Saturday’s visit from Arkansas.
It has absolutely nothing to do with the Razorbacks or the Tigers’ spiraling season.
“We don't lose this game,” Nikko told the team’s underclassmen.
The Rally for Rhyan Game, Mizzou’s annual day of charity wrapped around a basketball game dedicated to raising money for pediatric cancer research. Saturday’s 2:30 game at Mizzou Arena will be the fifth edition of an event that’s become a staple on the schedule. The charity’s namesake is Rhyan Loos, the 9-year-old daughter of former Mizzou assistant and current assistant AD for fundraising Brad Loos, who along with his wife Jen have lived through parenting hell and emerged grateful.
Rhyan has been cancer free for 38 months and counting. The charity game charges forward, stronger than ever.
Nikko and redshirt junior Mitchell Smith have been around the program longer than any other players. Both were recruited by Loos. Both know Saturday’s significance.
“These (younger) guys weren't around when Rhyan was going through all the stuff she went through,” Nikko said. “But I think it's definitely important that we bring energy and fight for something that’s bigger than ourselves.”
Ryhan’s story especially resonates with Smith, who lost his mother, Karen, to cancer when he was 9 years old.
“It’s a really important game,” he said.
Since its inception in 2016, when the Loos family hoped the charity game would raise $10,000, the Rally for Rhyan Game has turned into a day at Mizzou Arena when all the other season story lines stand still. Conference standings become irrelevant. The stakes of the game shift. Fans and players alike unite toward one cause. It’s no secret the last few years have been rough for Mizzou athletics. This is the one day it gets right every year.
The Rally for Rhyan Foundation has raised more than half a million dollars for pediatric cancer research.
“Never in our wildest dreams,” Brad Loos said Friday. “I wish we could take the credit for it. I'd love to say it was all me and my wife, but really it's the people of this community. It's the people of the state. It’s the Mizzou family that’s made it what it is.”
“She's a miracle, to say the least,” he said of Rhyan. “I'm biased because she's my daughter, but I couldn't be prouder of her. She's overcome a ton of adversity. Now she's just a regular little 9-year -ld girl, which I think is pretty cool. She gets to live that life.”
Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin has been a natural advocate of the game. He, too, survived cancer, overcoming non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his late 20s. It’s a subject he’s reluctant to discuss publicly but eager to embrace when it comes to supporting Rhyan’s charity.
“The fight for her friends and young kids all across the world, I think it's very important,” he said.
Most of Martin’s players weren’t around when Rhyan waged her most grueling fights against the disease. In the fall of 2016, she endured a relapse when a brain tumor surfaced. Nikko and Smith were freshmen at Mizzou.
“For me, this game means a lot, a little extra,” Nikko said. “I've seen Rhyan go through her struggle, her journey. It's a tremendous story. To be able to be a part of a game that can raise money to hopefully put an end to cancer once and for all, eventually, it means a lot to me.”
Oh, and the Tigers are 4-0 in the annual charity game.
"Rhyan's still undefeated," Loos said.
As for the matchup, a few things to watch …
MASON ON FIRE
Arkansas will be without All-SEC candidate and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, shelved indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Hogs still have Mason Jones. The junior guard has become a scoring machine. He leads the SEC with 20.7 points per game. He’s scored 104 points over the last three games, including 40 in Tuesday’s loss to Auburn. He’s a decent 3-point shooter (34.8 percent) and specializes getting to the foul line, drawing 7.5 fouls per 40 minutes. That’s top 10 in the country. He’s taken at least 10 free throws in seven games and averaged 15 attempts in the last four games.
“I think he's the best scorer in our league,” Martin said. “I'm not saying that just because he’s leading the league in scoring. I think he has a mentality to score the ball every time down, which is a great attribute to have.”
The Hogs play small ball, by necessity. In their most frequent lineup combination, Jones is the second-tallest player on the floor, surrounded by 6-3 Jimmy Whitt, 6-1 Desi Sills and 6-2 Jalen Harris on the perimeter and 6-6 Adro Bailey as the “big man.” Do the Tigers counter with a small lineup or go big and try to force mismatches inside with Smith and Nikko? Having Mark Smith available would give Martin more options. The junior guard is considered a game-time decision with his lower back injury.
WHITT’S HOMECOMING
Whitt is a unique player. The Columbia native on his second tour of duty at Arkansas, is a 6-3 guard who’s taken all of one 3-pointer all season. He still averages 14.7 points per game is the rare perimeter player who does all his damage inside the arc. He’s also dealing with a back injury that required an MRI this week, so he might be limited in his homecoming game. Whitt’s had five 20-point games in SEC play but was scoreless against Auburn.
“The great thing is he can’t shoot any worse,” Auburn coach Eric Musselman told reporters this week. “That’s the good thing. But he’s responded. You look at maybe two games, Kentucky and Auburn have been the two games that Jimmy struggled offensively … Kentucky for sure it was their length. I thought obviously Auburn is long and athletic as well, but just as Steph Curry has a bad game, it's just going to happen from an offensive (standpoint). He still had three steals, he rebounded the ball. He just didn't put the ball in the hole that night. But, like I said, he's bounced back and had some huge offensive games.”
FOUL PLAY
MU’s recent struggles don’t end on the glass. The Tigers were whistled for 32 fouls Tuesday, the team’s most in two decades. The last time the Tigers committed more fouls came in the 2000 Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois, which went to overtime.
A team that can’t shoot straight or control the boards simply can’t survive by putting its opponent at the free throw line all night. South Carolina took 32 foul shots against MU last week. Texas A&M attempted 37.
“I think we were at a point earlier we were so aggressive in fouling, then we stopped fouling and weren’t as aggressive and were giving up certain things,” Martin said. “Now you try to get back to being aggressive. It's just a balance in the maturity of saying ‘arm's length, maintain my spacing.’ And that's it. It’s simply that. … We talked about each individual player being good within himself and understanding the standards in which we expect those guys to operate.”