Mizzou Gameday Blog: Rally for Rhyan brings out Tigers' best

“I think he's the best scorer in our league,” Martin said. “I'm not saying that just because he’s leading the league in scoring. I think he has a mentality to score the ball every time down, which is a great attribute to have.”

The Hogs play small ball, by necessity. In their most frequent lineup combination, Jones is the second-tallest player on the floor, surrounded by 6-3 Jimmy Whitt, 6-1 Desi Sills and 6-2 Jalen Harris on the perimeter and 6-6 Adro Bailey as the “big man.” Do the Tigers counter with a small lineup or go big and try to force mismatches inside with Smith and Nikko? Having Mark Smith available would give Martin more options. The junior guard is considered a game-time decision with his lower back injury.

WHITT’S HOMECOMING

Whitt is a unique player. The Columbia native on his second tour of duty at Arkansas, is a 6-3 guard who’s taken all of one 3-pointer all season. He still averages 14.7 points per game is the rare perimeter player who does all his damage inside the arc. He’s also dealing with a back injury that required an MRI this week, so he might be limited in his homecoming game. Whitt’s had five 20-point games in SEC play but was scoreless against Auburn.