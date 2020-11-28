Mizzou Gameday Blog: Rountree's third TD pushes MU lead to 34-0

Mizzou opened the second half with a Harrison Mevis field goal, good for a 24-0 lead.

The Vandy offense continued to spoil any chances for Fuller to attempt a field goal. After crossing midfield for just the second time in the game, the Commodores gave the ball right back when Mizzou's Devin Nicholson jarred the ball loose running back Keyon Henry-Brooks and Jarvis Ware recovered for the game's first takeaway. MU turned the turnover into another Mevis field goal, a 44-yarder for a 27-0 lead.

HALFTIME UPDATE

Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree III took turns carrying Missouri's offense to a comfortable lead in the second quarter Saturday and combined for 184 yards of offense as the Tigers took a 21-0 halftime lead on Vanderbilt.

Rountree became Mizzou's most prolific running back in team history last week. He was looking to pad his record Saturday. Rountree accounted for 41 of MU's 82 yards on the team's second touchdown drive, ending with Rountree's second TD of the day, a 7-yard dash off the left edge.

A play earlier, Rountree reversed field, broke a couple tackles and got the Tigers into the red zone with a 21-yard run.