Mizzou Gameday Blog: Rountree's third TD pushes MU lead to 34-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There was no second-half letdown from Missouri's offense this week. The Tigers maintained their shutout of Vanderbilt through the third quarter and opened the fourth quarter with Larry Rountree's third rushing touchdown, pushing their lead to 34-0.
Rountree's TD put him at 160 rushing yards on the day. On the same drive, running back Tyler Badie went over 10 receiving yards on his seventh catch, becoming the first MU player with 100 receiving yards in a game since last season.
THIRD QUARTER UPDATE
Missouri's big lead might become the footnote to Saturday's top story from Faurot Field.
With Mizzou in charge 21-0 to start the third quarter, Sarah Fuller handled the kickoff duties for Vanderbilt, becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five football game. Fuller, the senior goalkeeper from the Vandy's women's soccer team, joined the football team in recent days because of roster shortages caused by COVID-19. She used a holder for the first kickoff of the second half and pushed a squib kick 30 yards where it was smothered by MU's Mason Pack.
Other female kickers have appeared in FBS games but not for a team in the five power conferences. Vandy did not attempt any kicks in the first half and only briefly crossed midfield against Mizzou's defense.
Mizzou opened the second half with a Harrison Mevis field goal, good for a 24-0 lead.
The Vandy offense continued to spoil any chances for Fuller to attempt a field goal. After crossing midfield for just the second time in the game, the Commodores gave the ball right back when Mizzou's Devin Nicholson jarred the ball loose running back Keyon Henry-Brooks and Jarvis Ware recovered for the game's first takeaway. MU turned the turnover into another Mevis field goal, a 44-yarder for a 27-0 lead.
HALFTIME UPDATE
Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree III took turns carrying Missouri's offense to a comfortable lead in the second quarter Saturday and combined for 184 yards of offense as the Tigers took a 21-0 halftime lead on Vanderbilt.
Rountree became Mizzou's most prolific running back in team history last week. He was looking to pad his record Saturday. Rountree accounted for 41 of MU's 82 yards on the team's second touchdown drive, ending with Rountree's second TD of the day, a 7-yard dash off the left edge.
A play earlier, Rountree reversed field, broke a couple tackles and got the Tigers into the red zone with a 21-yard run.
With eight minutes left in the first half, Rountree had already had 94 rushing yards, while Tauskie Dove has been Mizzou's most productive receiver with 62 yards on eight catches. The Tigers have gone 12 consecutive games since the last time an MU player posted 100 receiving yards in a game, when Johnathon Johnson had 110 yards against Mississippi last year. Dove headed to the locker room with a trainer after limping to the sideline late in the second quarter.
At halftime, Connor Bazelak had completed 23 of 28 passes for 235 yards.
The Tigers held Vanderbilt to just 93 yards of offense. Kicker Sarah Fuller, in line to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game, did not attempt any kicks in the first half.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
Missouri cruised to an early 7-0 lead on Vanderbilt and held that advantage heading into the second quarter.
Eli Drinkwitz's defense stoned Vanderbilt on consecutive short-yardage third- and fourth-down running plays on Vandy's side of the field to open Saturday's game. From there, the Tigers waltzed to their first score with little resistance from the Commodores. With their starting offensive line back together for the first time in three games, the Tigers needed only six plays to open the scoring, with Larry Rountree III bouncing up the middle untouched for a 7-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Harrison Mevis knocked a 45-yard field goal attempt off the left upright on MU's next possession, but MU's defense forced punts on Vandy's next two series, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
PREGAME UPDATE
The sun is shining over Faurot Field, where Missouri has a chance to climb over .500 for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers (3-3) and Vanderbilt (0-7) are set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
All eyes will be on No. 32 for the Commodores, newly added kicker Sarah Fuller, the senior goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women's soccer team. She joined Derek Mason's football team this week to help his decimated special teams units. It's unclear if she'll indeed kick today - kickoffs? field goals? PATs? - but she was on the field attempting kicks during pregame warmups. During a pregame interview on ESPN's "College GameDay" Mason said Fuller "is an option." Vanderbilt did not travel with another kicker, only a long snapper and punter among the specialists.
For the Tigers, offensive linemen Xavier Delgado (left guard) and Larry Borom (right tackle) are back in uniform for the first time since getting hurt in the Kentucky game more than a month ago. Both worked out with the first unit during pregame drills. Nose tackle Kobie Whiteside is also in uniform and on the field. He hasn't played since getting hurt at Tennessee on Oct. 3. Defensive tackle Markell Utsey missed last week's game and is back in uniform working with the first unit. Defensive end/outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat (concussion) is back in uniform, too.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.