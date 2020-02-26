Mizzou Gameday Blog: Smith, Tilmon available at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Greetings from the West End of Nashville, where for the first time since Missouri's first SEC game way back on Jan. 4 the Tigers have their full team available to play. Center Jeremiah Tilmon and guard Mark Smith are both considered available after missing long stretches with injuries. Whether that means they'll see the court against Vanderbilt in the 8 p.m. tip-off remains to be seen.

Tilmon, out for all but two SEC games with a stress fracture in his left foot, was medically cleared to play Saturday at Arkansas but Cuonzo Martin decided not to play him. Smith has missed the last seven games with a lower back injury. Also back tonight is walk-on guard Evan Yerkes, who has missed the last couple games with an illness.

Neither Smith or Tilmon will be in the starting lineup. The Tigers will stick with the same five from the last several games: Reed Nikko, Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson.

In Smith's absence, Pinson has notched his career high for points in three of MU's last five games, though the Tigers could surely use Smith's threat from 3-point range. Mizzou is shooting just 31.6 percent from deep in SEC play.