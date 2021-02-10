Mizzou Gameday Blog: Stakes are high for Tigers in Oxford

“I will say this, he's in the best shape of his career since he's been here,” Martin said of Watson. “And then we have a lot of situations where he's handling the ball a lot more in practice. So that part has really improved. I'm hopeful he can just go ahead and break through because he puts the time into it. He’s such a great team guy, a really good guy.”

“I 100 percent believe that there’ll be a time when Torrence has to step into a game and play well and will do a great job," assistant coach Cornell Mann said. "Until then he'll play as Coach sees fit. He'll continue to be the great teammate that he is and cheering guys on and waiting for his number to be called. I think Torrence has gained a lot of respect from everybody in the program, from the coaches to his teammates to anybody around here. We love the guy, and we're looking for him and hope that he continues to progress and get his opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.”