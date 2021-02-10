Mizzou Gameday Blog: Stakes are high for Tigers in Oxford

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On Cuonzo Martin's radio show Monday night, host Mike Kelly told senior guard Mark Smith that Mizzou is position for its first conference title since 1994.
Mark Smith sounded stunned. He was born in 1999.
Smith: "Wait, how long has it been?"
Kelly: "1994."
Smith: "Whoa"
The Tigers’ surge into the top 10 and second place in the Southeastern Conference is uncharted territory for just about everyone associated with the program. With at least seven, maybe eight, maybe nine conference games to play before the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Tigers are playing with tangible goals on the line, something this program hasn’t truly experienced in three years.
Seedings are very much at stake. That’s the case Wednesday at Mississippi, a team that’s historically been a nightmare for Mizzou. Since joining the SEC in 2012-13, the Tigers are 3-13 against Ole Miss:
Frank Haith: 1-3 vs. the Rebels, 0-2 in Oxford
Kim Anderson: 0-6 vs. the Rebels, 0-2 in Oxford
Cuonzo Martin: 2-4 vs. the Rebels, 1-2 in Oxford
This time, though, the Tigers have something to lose as they cling to one of the top four spots in the SEC and sit two games behind Alabama in the loss count.
Martin likes his team’s focus heading into this pivotal stretch of the season.
“Going into Ole Miss the most important thing is to try to win that basketball game,” Martin said on his radio show Monday. “It's great to be ranked number 10. You put the work in and you've earned that part. But you have to walk like you’re number 10. That's not with a level of arrogance. But it's confidence and understanding we put the work in and we're a good team. You have to respect the fact that you have a good team.
“And on the flip side when you have a number in front of your name now there's a target on your back. They’ve experienced that so far. I think they're more concerned with winning basketball games, being good teammates and let's do this together. They enjoy those things, and the way you see the older guys communicate now, even in huddles, it’s just impressive to see.”
This is no gimme for the Tigers, who are once again underdogs away from home. Ole Miss has won four of its last six games and making a late push for a more favorable seed in Nashville. Then again, Mizzou is 4-2 as underdogs this year. Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
No. 10 Missouri at Mississippi
When • 8 p.m.
Where • The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi
Series; Last meeting • Mississippi leads 13-3; Mississippi 75, Missouri 67, March 4, 2020
Records • Missouri 13-3, 6-3, Mississippi 10-8, 5-6
TV, radio • SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Debbie Antonelli), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Mississippi by 2 ½
KenPom prediction • Missouri 66, Mississippi 65
Net rankings • Missouri No. 25, Mississippi No. 64
Mississippi
Probable starters
G Devontae Shuler (6-2, Sr.) … 15.5 ppg, 3.6 apg
G Jarkel Joiner (6-1, Jr.) … 10.7 ppg, 1.2 apg
G Luis Rodriguez (6-6, So.) … 7.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
F Robert Allen (6-8, Jr.) … 4.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg
F Romello White (6-8, Sr.) … 11.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Top reserves
G Matthew Murrell (6-4, Fr.) … 4.2 ppg
F KJ Buffen (6-7, Jr.) … 8.1 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 14.7 ppg, 3.3 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.0 ppg, 3.3 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.6 ppg, 32.1 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 13.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Get in the zone: Kermit Davis’ signature defense is a 1-3-1 zone that morphs into other looks but causes constant disruption. The system was so successful during Davis’ years at Middle Tennessee State that he produced a DVD called, naturally, “1-3-1 Ultimate Morphing Zone Defense.” Catchy! (As of Wednesday it was ranked No. 453,482 on Amazon’s Movies & TV collection. Order now and receive by next Thursday at the earliest!)
“Kermit the master of mixing up man, zone, 1-3-1, trapping on the sideline,” Martin said. “They try to keep you off balance. They’re always going be just as tough as their opponent whoever their opponent is.”
Ole Miss comes into the game ranked No. 17 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. That's hardly a death sentence for MU: The Tigers are 3-1 against teams ranked higher with wins over Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama. But Mizzou has to take care of the ball. The Rebels specialize in forcing turnovers, sporting a turnover rate of 24.8, which ranks seventh nationally.
• Showdown in the post: Shuler is one of the best and most experienced guards in the SEC, but the Rebels have raised their level of play since White started becoming more of an offensive factor. The transfer from Arizona State just scored 30 points in Ole Miss’ win over Auburn.
He gives up a couple inches to Tilmon, but it should be a prime matchup in the paint.
“Strong, physical, tough embraces battles,” Martin said. “He's one of those guys similar to Jeremiah, they rather battle you first then sort it out later. But he has a physical presence around that rim and he competes. He goes and get rebounds. He’s 6-8, runs the floor, has a presence to him. I like him.”
• Can Pickett be productive: Martin is hopeful Pickett can see significant action on the floor after playing less than two minutes Saturday with a sore ankle. If not Mark Smith showed Saturday he can give the Tigers some things Pickett usually delivers: energy and disruption on the defensive end (five steals) and strong drives to the rim. Also, fewer minutes for Pickett means an expanded role for Torrence Watson, who’s been stuck on the bench most of the season.
“I will say this, he's in the best shape of his career since he's been here,” Martin said of Watson. “And then we have a lot of situations where he's handling the ball a lot more in practice. So that part has really improved. I'm hopeful he can just go ahead and break through because he puts the time into it. He’s such a great team guy, a really good guy.”
“I 100 percent believe that there’ll be a time when Torrence has to step into a game and play well and will do a great job," assistant coach Cornell Mann said. "Until then he'll play as Coach sees fit. He'll continue to be the great teammate that he is and cheering guys on and waiting for his number to be called. I think Torrence has gained a lot of respect from everybody in the program, from the coaches to his teammates to anybody around here. We love the guy, and we're looking for him and hope that he continues to progress and get his opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.”