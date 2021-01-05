Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tall task for Tigers in Starkville

CAN TILMON DELIVER AGAINST MORE SIZE?

Can Tilmon follow the best scoring game of his career with another strong showing against one of the tallest front lines in the country? With Smith and Ado on the floor, MSU will always have a big body trading blows with Tilmon inside and offer a much different package of size compared to Arkansas.

“What happens is, he was physically imposing in that game, but Mississippi State has physical big guys, so they’ll have to make adjustments,” Cuonzo Martin said on his radio show Monday night. “They'll continue to play the way they play. Mississippi State doesn’t change a lot in what they do, so you have to do what you do well. But we have to go to him, let him play his game, throw the ball inside one on one, because in most cases, Mississippi State in the past has defended one on one in the post.”

MSU is No. 8 in the country in offensive rebound percentage. Second chances will be there for the Bulldogs if Missouri’s bigs don’t show up on the glass. That’s not just Tilmon. That’s Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith, too.