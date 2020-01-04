Mizzou Gameday Blog: Three keys to Tigers-Wildcats SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Greetings from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Bluegrass State, the town known as “the horse capital of the world” and the home of the beloved Kentucky Wildcats.
For the Missouri Tigers — in both football and men’s basketball — good things rarely happen in this state, err, commonwealth. The football Tigers have dropped three straight games in Lexington, while the men’s basketball program is here Saturday for the fifth time and looking for its first victory.
Here are some keys to the 1 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network:
BUILD THAT WALL
Here’s the good news for Mizzou: The Tigers are one of the nation’s elite defenses when it comes to guarding the 3-point line, allowing opponents to hit 26.0 percent of their 3s, which ranks No. 8 nationally. Here’s the bad news: Kentucky doesn’t shoot many 3s. The Wildcats attempt less than 16 per game, and 3s account for just 19 percent of their points. Only two teams across all 353 Division I programs get less scoring from behind the arc. That means one thing for Mizzou on Saturday: Protect the paint.
“They have multiple guys, I would say one through four, who can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim,” Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said. “They run some of the dribble-drive motion offense, so they get downhill. Very aggressive attacking the rim. Any signs of spacing (and) it’s a straight line drive to the rim. So your defense has to be tight. We say all the time we have to build a wall. We have to have to play on the outside. You let those guys play north and south and it’s a long night for you.”
That challenge starts with UK’s three premier perimeter players, sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans, freshman Tyrese Maxey and sophomore Immanuel Quickley. None of them shoot 32 percent from 3-point range, but all three can attack the paint, draw contact and finish at the rim. Each one draws at least four fouls per game. Free throws account for 23.5 percent of UK’s points, which ranks No. 14 in Division I. And they make 79 percent of their foul shots, 10th-best in the nation. The Tigers have to play tight interior defense without fouling.
“Those guards are pretty quick, quick first step and can get downhill,” MU’s Torrence Watson said. “We’ve talked about keeping them out of the paint and making them shoot more 3s.”
John Calipari knows that formula. When Mizzou beat Kentucky two years ago in Columbia, the Tigers built that wall inside and held UK to just 40.4 percent on 2-point shots, the Cats’ second-worst shooting game inside the arc all season, and forced them to attempt 20 3s, UK’s third-most attempts all season. The Cats only made two of those tries.
“They’re playing physical,” Calipari said. “They’re collapsing on defense. They’ll block shots. You’re not getting open clear looks. That’s not how they play. They’re running good stuff. They’re moving the ball. Coach Martin’s good. He’s as good as they get. They play to his personality, which is grit, let’s go, we’re bringing it. It’ll be a really hard game for us to win.”
Maxey is the most dangerous scorer of the bunch. He’s had his best games in UK’s biggest games, lighting up Michigan State for 26 points in his first regular-season contest, then had 27 in Saturday’s overtime win over rival Louisville. The five-star freshman from was rated the nation’s 10th-best recruit in 2019 and figures to be a first-round NBA draft pick this summer.
“He can score. He can shoot. He can drive it. He can get in transition,” Martin said. “He does a good job of running off those baseline screens and reading screens. For a young guy he does a good job doing that. He can make shots and put the ball on the floor. I mean, I would classify him as a legitimate scorer.”
SECURE THE BALL
Mizzou is 5-0 this year when it turns the ball over on 20 percent or less of its possessions. If the Tigers get reckless with the ball Saturday, the Cats will pounce on turnovers like a ball of yarn. UK doesn’t have elite defensive metrics — at least not yet — but Hagans is a steals machine. Live-ball turnovers, the kind Kentucky can convert into easy transition baskets, could be the death of the Tigers. Missouri is at its best when it locks down on teams in the defensive halfcourt, but Martin’s team can’t afford to give away possessions to Calipari’s fleet of athletes. Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson put the turnover threshold at 10. Any more and the Tigers are in trouble. Any less and they can win.
“If we take care of the ball this game is ours, I feel like,” he said. “We just have to stay locked in and focused and give our all for 40 minutes.”
What’s the key to limiting turnovers?
“I just think it’s having confidence with the ball and understanding who you are as a player,” Martin said. “If I’m a catch and shoot guy then dribbles are at a minimum. If I’m a ball-handler and decision-maker then makes sound decisions.
“I guess it's complicated, but I don't think is it as complicated as it should be. Get to the lane, jump stop. Be strong with the basketball.”
THE TILMON FACTOR
Will Mizzou’s big man be available? The junior center is dealing with a foot injury that sidelined him for Monday’s game against Chicago State and clearly bothered him in the Braggin’ Rights Game 14 days ago. The Tigers seemed hopeful on Friday that he would play. Tilmon wasn’t made available for interviews.
“I think J.T. will go if J.T. can go, but I don’t want him out there if he’s going to hurt himself,” Mitchell Smith said. “But J.T. wants to play in big games like this and he knows we need him. He’s going to do what he can do.”
Whether or not Tilmon is available, the Tigers will need continued production from Smith, the 6-10 redshirt junior who’s become a reliable and versatile defender and for the first time in his career a core player in the rotation when it comes to heavy minutes. Against UK’s 6-11 Nick Richards and 6-10 E.J. Montgomery, the Tigers need Smith’s presence and energy inside.
“I think he's truly that guy who can defend one through five,” Martin said. “I think he takes pride in playing defense. He enjoys the excitement of getting a stop, getting a charge, getting a steal, being aggressive.”