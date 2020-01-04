Mizzou Gameday Blog: Three keys to Tigers-Wildcats SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Greetings from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Bluegrass State, the town known as “the horse capital of the world” and the home of the beloved Kentucky Wildcats.

For the Missouri Tigers — in both football and men’s basketball — good things rarely happen in this state, err, commonwealth. The football Tigers have dropped three straight games in Lexington, while the men’s basketball program is here Saturday for the fifth time and looking for its first victory.

Here are some keys to the 1 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network:

BUILD THAT WALL

Here’s the good news for Mizzou: The Tigers are one of the nation’s elite defenses when it comes to guarding the 3-point line, allowing opponents to hit 26.0 percent of their 3s, which ranks No. 8 nationally. Here’s the bad news: Kentucky doesn’t shoot many 3s. The Wildcats attempt less than 16 per game, and 3s account for just 19 percent of their points. Only two teams across all 353 Division I programs get less scoring from behind the arc. That means one thing for Mizzou on Saturday: Protect the paint.