LARAMIE, Wyo. - Greetings from the highest point in college football, Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium, where they'll let you know at every corner that you're 7,220 feet above sea level.
It's a clear, hot day here in the Equality State with temperatures in the 80s and expected to dip into the low 70s by evening. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. St. Louis time on CBS Sports Network. (That's not the same as CBS.)
The Tigers have arrived at War Memorial Stadium but have already had some road woes since Friday. The team's flight out of Columbia was delayed nearly several hours because the plane had a busted windshield wiper - not ideal during the afternoon showers that pelted Missouri. The team managed to arrange for a second plane with fully functional wipers and made it to Cheyenne Friday night. Then, this morning, a power outage throughout the city of Cheyenne knocked out the electricity at the team hotel in Cheyenne - about 45 minutes before Lee Corso and company made their picks on "College GameDay." Power came back on before the team boarded their bus for the 40-mile drive to Laramie.
***
The Tigers are wearing white jerseys and white pants with a new black-gold-black stripe down the side of the pants. MU's black helmets, with the oval Tiger head logo, also feature a new stripe gold stripe down the middle outlined in white.
Senior left tackle Yasir Durant will serve as MU's sixth game-day captain today, along with regular captains Kelly Bryant, Larry Rountree, Jordan Elliott, Cale Garrett and DeMarkus Acy.