NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Heavy favorites on the road, Missouri has arrived in the West End of Music City hoping to spoil Vanderbilt's homecoming. The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), alone in first place in the SEC East Division, are 21-point favorites over the struggling Commodores (1-5, 0-3), the most points by which the Tigers have been favored in a road conference game since 2008.
On the injury front, punt returner and cornerback Richaud Floyd is on the field going through pregame drills after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury suffered the week before against Troy. Tight end Brendan Scales, out since preseason camp with a broken foot, is in uniform and appears available for his first game of the season.
Mizzou is 2-1 at Vanderbilt Stadium since joining the SEC. In 2013, the Tigers won 51-28, getting three sacks from All-American-to-be Michael Sam and four passing touchdowns from James Franklin. Two years later, the Tigers were in the midst of their offensive blackout in a 10-3 loss to Vandy. In 2017, the offense erupted for 659 yards in a 45-17 victory that got out of hand early.