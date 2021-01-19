Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers back home to host Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Carolina doesn’t want to hear about your choppy college basketball schedule. COVID-19 has hit the Gamecocks hard this season, forcing eight games to be canceled or postponed. USC has played only six games heading into Tuesday’s tipoff at Mizzou. The Gamecocks’ roster has been a revolving door for the last two months as several key players have missed games. The entire team didn’t play a game for four weeks in December. Coach Frank Martin has gone through two bouts with the virus in the past nine months.
On top of the COVID challenges, the Gamecocks played the late game Saturday night at LSU, didn’t return to South Carolina until early Sunday morning, underwent COVID tests once they got back to town, then got in a film review and a quick practice to prepare for Tuesday’s game.
“It was like a mini NBA schedule,” assistant coach Bruce Shingler said Monday.
Such is life in the 2021.
Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s matchup at Mizzou Arena.
When • 6 p.m.
Where • Columbia, Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Even at 6-6; South Carolina 76, Missouri 54, Feb. 1, 2020
Records • Missouri 8-2, 2-2, South Carolina 3-3, 1-1
TV, radio • SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jon Sundvold), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 5 ½
KenPom prediction • Missouri 75, South Carolina 70
Net rankings • Missouri No. 24, South Carolina No. 69
South Carolina
Probable starters
G Jermiane Couisnard (6-4, So.) … 12.5 ppg, 3.7 apg
G A.J. Lawson (6-6, Jr.) … 18.4 ppg, 32.3 3pt %
G Seventh Woods (6-2, Sr.) … 3.0 ppg, 2.2 apg
F Justin Minaya (6-6, Jr.) … 9.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg
F Wildens Leveque (6-10, So.) … 6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Top reserves
F Keyshawn Bryant (6-6, Jr.) … 12.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg
G Trae Hannibal (6-2, So.) … 4.3 ppg, 1.5 apg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 14.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 11.0 ppg, 36.0 3pt %
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 11.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 11.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg
FRANK IS BACK
Martin is recovering from his second bout with COVID-19, which forced him to miss Saturday’s game at LSU. He returned to practice on Monday and is expected to be roaming and ranting along the sideline Tuesday night on Norm Stewart Court, a place he’s always revered during his coaching career. Don’t be surprised if Martin’s presence provides his team an emotional lift. Martin’s return will fill a void felt in his absence.
“His voice, his leadership, his command,” Shingler told reporters Monday on Zoom. “When you're used to something for your whole basketball career and you're used to being coached a certain way, when he's back, it brings that spirit and that uplifting back. (With) his attention to detail, Frank sees everything. Those guys we're excited to have him back.”
Everyone else might not be back. Members of Martin’s staff have been in quarantine in recent days, and Shingler was uncertain on the status of two Gamecock players, who have been held out for COVID protocols: junior forward Alanzo Frink and sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary.
SMALL SAMPLE SIZE
Mizzou has only six South Carolina games to study, but preparing for the Gamecocks shouldn’t be a major challenge. USC returns four starters from last year’s team and the only newcomer playing significant minutes is Woods, a transfer from North Carolina. The Tigers should be very familiar with Martin’s style of play and personnel. Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin is 5-2 all-time against USC’s Martin, though they’ve split their four meetings the last three seasons.
“We think they're very good team early in the shot clock and in transition, so defensively we want to make them use as much clock as we can and not allow any easy baskets,” MU senior guard Drew Buggs said. “Offensively, we want to continue just to move the ball, play inside out and take care of the ball. I think that's our biggest concern offensively is just taking care of the ball. We're too good of a team to waste possessions or give possessions away. We want to make teams have to guard us every time down and guard all five players on the court.”
EXPECT FOULS & TURNOVERS
The Gamecocks are having some point guard issues. Couisnard began the year running the point, but Woods has taken on more ball-handling responsibilities lately. The former Tar Heel isn’t much of a scoring threat. In USC’s last two games, he’s turned the ball over eight times and scored just two points. No matter who’s got the ball in his hands, the Gamecocks prefer a fast tempo. The Gamecocks rank 21st in KenPom’s adjusted tempo and fourth in the SEC, behind only Georgia (No. 8), Alabama (14) and Arkansas (20). This nothing new for Martin, whose team ranked No. 17 in adjusted tempo last year.
“They like to push the ball,” Mizzou’s Brown said.
Two things USC also does a lot: foul and turn the ball over. The Gamecocks rank No. 330 in defensive free throw rate, worst in the SEC, averaging almost half as many free throw attempts per game (45.5) as field goal attempts. That means the Tigers could get plenty of chances at the foul line. USC turns the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions. That’s worse than Mizzou’s turnover rate of 19.9.