Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers braced for Air Raid

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Greetings from Davis Wade Stadium, home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7), who host Missouri (5-4) in today's regular-season finale. It's chilly and windy here, but the rain has stayed away - for now. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 40s but no rain until later this evening.
All four defensive linemen whom Eli Drinkwitz listed as questionable with injuries are here for the game and in uniform for pregame warmups: Kobie Whiteside, Trajan Jeffcoat, Markell Utsey and Chris Turner.
Wide receiver Jalen Knox was on the field for pregame. He left last week's game with what appeared to be a log injury and was considered questionable. The Tigers are also without starting safety Tyree Gillespie and cornerback Jarvis Ware.
One interesting development: After playing on special teams last week, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson is working out with the safeties before the game - and again wearing No. 12, not the No. 3 he wore when he started the first two games of the season at quarterback. Eli Drinkwitz said Robinson would likely play some defense today.
A few things at stake for the Tigers in the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Alternate ...
• A victory clinches a winning record this season no matter what happens in the bowl game and gives Mizzou it's most SEC victories since going 7-1 in conference play in 2014.
• In terms of bowl possibilities, a Mizzou victory gives the Tigers the same record as Auburn (6-4) among the top SEC teams likely outside of the New Years Six bowl games. The Citrus Bowl gets first choice of SEC teams once matchups are set in the two playoff semifinals and the other four NY6 bowls. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M should be unavailable once the Citrus Bowl makes its choice - though 8-3 Florida could be there for the taking should the Gators lose the SEC championship game. That would leave the Citrus to choose between Auburn or Missouri.
If Auburn is the choice, MU will have a say in which bowl it plays among the SEC Group of Six: Outback, Gator, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Armed Forces. Mizzou prefers the two games in Florida - Outback and Gator - with Music City being the other appealing choice.
• A win today could also strengthen Eli Drinkwitz's case for SEC coach of the year. The Tigers were picked sixth in the SEC Eastern Division and have already clinched third place and could double last year's conference win total in a year the Tigers were assigned additional games against Alabama and LSU.
